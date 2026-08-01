395 victims! The deadliest heat wave month on record

Extreme weather system “Olaf” is relentless

Just one month later, as the second heat wave is currently rolling in, weather researchers are once again watching the mercury levels with bated breath. High-pressure system “Olaf” is relentless. Even Austria’s all-time record from August 2013 was missed by a hair’s breadth (0.2 degrees) on Friday, with a temperature of 40.3 degrees recorded in Wieselburg, Lower Austria. And it will remain this hot through the end of next week.