Another departure is looming
LASK: Praise for “stopgap solution,” search for striker continues
LASK has carried its form from last season’s championship run into the new Bundesliga campaign. For head coach Dietmar Kühbauer, however, not all that glitters is gold following Friday’s dominant 3-0 season-opener victory over GAK. The club is still looking for at least one new striker before the transfer window closes—and possibly even a second one due to Ramiz Harakate’s torn cruciate ligament. Ideally, the new signings should arrive before the Champions League playoff at the end of August.
Against GAK, the Linz team compensated for the departure of key offensive player Sasa Kalajdzic with a very flexible approach. The trio of two-goal scorer Samuel Adeniran, Krystof Danek, and Christoph Lang worked well together. Lang, who had already scored four goals in the Cup match in Kalsdorf (7–0), also found the back of the net in the league. Lang wasn’t even slated to play as a forward before the season started, but he stepped in because Moses Usor isn’t fully fit yet either. “It’s good that Lang stepped up to the challenge,” explained Kühbauer. “I’m glad he played a good game and rewarded himself with a goal.”
Striker Wanted, Bogarde’s Departure Not Ruled Out
The coach welcomed the fact that the 24-year-old is putting pressure on the other strikers. Due to the injury to new signing Harakate, the team is a bit thin up front, LASK sporting director Dino Buric admitted on Sky. They’re looking around the transfer market. “We want to strengthen our top line, not just the depth. But we won’t be able to sign a striker who scores 20-plus goals—we have to be realistic about that.” If they can fill the open position, Buric assured that he believes the team will be well-equipped for all challenges this season.
The Linz-based club could still lose midfielder Melayro Bogarde. The 24-year-old is being linked with RC Lens as a possible successor to former Rapid player Mamadou Sangare. “If an offer comes in for a key player, the club in question will have to dig deep into its pockets,” Buric said regarding potential departures. Bogarde is a “very, very important player,” Kühbauer added, noting that this was evident after he came on as a substitute against GAK. “But if an irresistible offer comes along, I’d understand any club in Austria.”
:A seasoned opponent from Linz in the Champions League playoffKühbauer was satisfied with his team’s performance. “Because the guys work very well together,” explained the former international. “If you don’t concede a goal, you can’t lose. But we can play that final pass a little better.” Lang saw it similarly; for the first time in 15 months in the league, he scored a goal not as a “super sub” but as a starter. “I can do it right from the start, too,” explained the Styrian. “We can especially finish counterattacks better. There’s still room for improvement in many areas.”
The next test for the champions comes next Sunday (August 9) at Wiener Austria. Before that, the Linz team will find out on Monday who their opponent will be in the playoff for a spot in the Champions League. The more prominent potential opponents include Celtic Glasgow, AEK Athens, and—should they advance from the third qualifying round—Red Star Belgrade (featuring ÖFB record international Marko Arnautovic), Dinamo Zagreb, and Slovan Bratislava.
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