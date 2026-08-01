LASK: Praise for “stopgap solution,” search for striker continues

Striker Wanted, Bogarde’s Departure Not Ruled Out

The coach welcomed the fact that the 24-year-old is putting pressure on the other strikers. Due to the injury to new signing Harakate, the team is a bit thin up front, LASK sporting director Dino Buric admitted on Sky. They’re looking around the transfer market. “We want to strengthen our top line, not just the depth. But we won’t be able to sign a striker who scores 20-plus goals—we have to be realistic about that.” If they can fill the open position, Buric assured that he believes the team will be well-equipped for all challenges this season.