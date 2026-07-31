No Water on the Alpine Pasture: Rescue Operation for Calves

Landlady initially provided for the cows

Farmer and Deputy Mayor Albert Zopf, who owns six of the eight calves, told the “Krone”: “We were lucky at first because the landlady at the Hochleckenhaus took care of the animals. She gave them water that was actually intended for the restaurant. But at some point, that stopped working. They can’t exactly close off the restrooms at the Hochleckenhaus.”