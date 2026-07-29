Next “magical” night: Sturm goes all out!

A lack of clinical finishing by strikers Simon Wlodarczyk and Seedy Jatta prevented them from taking a lead at halftime—a lead that, according to Ingolitsch, would have been well-deserved in what was a truly difficult game. Still, the match didn’t get any more exciting after that. “The thing was, with every successful play, we somehow pulled the plug on them minute by minute. And by the time we scored our first goal at the latest, it was clear to everyone that nothing was going to go wrong anymore,” said the 34-year-old.