New Shocking Details Emerge About Dahlmeier’s Death

“Anyone who goes in there is putting their own life at risk!”

And not only that—Dahlmeier’s body remained on the mountain, as Dahlmeier herself had wished in the event of such a tragedy, but also because of the risk to a rescue team. An attempt was made, but as Alan Rousseau, a member of that mission, admitted to ServusTV, they didn’t stand a chance. “We ran through every possible way we could get there. It was clear to all of us: Anyone who goes in there is putting their own life on the line. So Thomas Huber (note: another rescuer) spoke with the family—and they, too, came to the conclusion that we shouldn’t risk it.”