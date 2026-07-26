LIVE: Who will win the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Ferrari also has high hopes for the track, where engine power and top speed play a lesser role than in previous races. “It depends heavily on the setup and tire management,” said team principal Fred Vasseur. “Budapest will likely suit us much better than Spa. On paper, the engine deficit may seem less significant, but we still have to deliver.” In addition, the Hungaroring is one of its star driver’s favorite tracks. Hamilton is the all-time leader in wins in Hungary with eight victories; he has won more often only at Silverstone (9).