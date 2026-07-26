Formula 1 LIVE UPDATES
LIVE: Who will win the Hungarian Grand Prix?
Eleventh race of the 2026 Formula 1 season: The Hungarian Grand Prix is on the schedule this weekend. Who will win the race? We’ll be reporting live (see below).
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
Here are the CURRENT RESULTS:
Here are the standings in the Drivers’ Championship:
With the race at the Hungaroring, Formula 1 broke new ground in August 1986 — 200,000 spectators turned out 40 years ago for the first Grand Prix on a circuit in the former Eastern Bloc; since then, the race in Mogyorod near Budapest has been a fixture on the World Championship calendar. Today, in this anniversary race, Kimi Antonelli aims to build on his success from a week ago in Belgium and extend his lead in the World Championship before the four-week summer break.
“I think it’s going to be very close!”
With his victory at Spa,the Mercedes driver extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 45 points and will lead the field at the season’s halfway point. In the eleventh of 22 World Championship races, however, the Italian expects a tough battle among the top four teams. “I think it’s going to be very close between all of us, so it will be important to try to get everything just right,” explained the 19-year-old.
Ferrari also has high hopes for the track, where engine power and top speed play a lesser role than in previous races. “It depends heavily on the setup and tire management,” said team principal Fred Vasseur. “Budapest will likely suit us much better than Spa. On paper, the engine deficit may seem less significant, but we still have to deliver.” In addition, the Hungaroring is one of its star driver’s favorite tracks. Hamilton is the all-time leader in wins in Hungary with eight victories; he has won more often only at Silverstone (9).
Two Recent McLaren One-Two Finishes
Over the past two years, however, McLaren has dominated in Hungary, celebrating one-two finishes in both 2024 (Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris) and 2025 (Norris ahead of Piastri).
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