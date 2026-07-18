LIVE Qualifying: Antonelli Takes the Lead, Leclerc Strong

Slipstream help for Verstappen; Ferrari duo underwhelming

Meanwhile, Verstappen benefited from a slipstream from his teammate Isack Hadjar, who will start from the back of the grid due to a grid penalty. “Without him, I might have finished fifth or sixth. We’re happy to be on the front row and with how we pulled it off as a team,” said Verstappen, the Belgian-born Dutchman. The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc (+0.532), the most recent winner at Silverstone, and Lewis Hamilton (+0.534) had to settle for fifth and sixth places.