Formula 1 at Spa
LIVE Qualifying: Antonelli Takes the Lead, Leclerc Strong
Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was once again in a class of his own during qualifying for the Grand Prix at Spa (Belgium)! The Mercedes driver clearly outpaced Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and secured his sixth pole position of the year. Ferrari, on the other hand, suffered a bitter disappointment.
On Saturday, the 19-year-old Italian secured the top spot on the grid for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix (3:00 p.m.) with a time of 1:44.361.
Also on the front row is Max Verstappen (+0.317 seconds) in the Red Bull; World Champion Lando Norris (+0.440) in the McLaren took third place ahead of George Russell (+0.508) in the second Mercedes.
Here are the results of the Spa qualifying session:
Norris will be set back ten spots
However, Norris will be set back ten places due to an engine penalty, which means Russell will start from third on the grid. For Antonelli, it was his sixth pole of the season and the perfect birthday present for his father, Marco Antonelli. “Tomorrow is what counts, and Max will be starting next to me. I hope I can get off to a good start,” said the Italian Mercedes teenager.
Slipstream help for Verstappen; Ferrari duo underwhelming
Meanwhile, Verstappen benefited from a slipstream from his teammate Isack Hadjar, who will start from the back of the grid due to a grid penalty. “Without him, I might have finished fifth or sixth. We’re happy to be on the front row and with how we pulled it off as a team,” said Verstappen, the Belgian-born Dutchman. The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc (+0.532), the most recent winner at Silverstone, and Lewis Hamilton (+0.534) had to settle for fifth and sixth places.
In the World Championship standings, Antonelli holds a 25-point lead over Russell heading into the tenth race of the season. Hamilton trails by another seven points. Verstappen, in seventh place, is already 103 points behind Antonelli.
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