South Americans advance
One Goal Is Enough! Colombia Sends Ghana Home
Colombia has advanced to the Round of 16 at the World Cup. The South Americans defeated Ghana 1-0 on Saturday morning (CEST). Jhon Arias scored the winning goal in the 14th minute.
In the Round of 16, the “Cafeteros” will now face Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver. Following Ghana’s elimination, only two African teams—Morocco and Egypt—remain in the tournament.
Just seconds after the kickoff, Ghana fired the first warning shot in front of 69,045 fans; an attempt by Thomas Partey from about 30 meters narrowly missed the target. After that, Colombia took control and soon went up 1-0. Following a cross from Luis Suárez, Arias was on hand to connect with a well-placed volley.
Ghana failed to mount a suitable response, and the Colombians remained the more dangerous team. Luis Diaz shot just wide of the near post from inside the box (39'), and Ghana’s goalkeeper Ati Zigi made a brilliant save on a header by Johan Mojica (45'+1).
Colombia remained the more dangerous side after the break
Colombia remained in control after the break as well. A goal by Diaz was disallowed for offside (55'), and three minutes later, the Bayern Munich pro, completely unmarked, was denied by Ati Zigi. The Ghanaians, coached by former Colombia head coach Carlos Queiroz, subsequently took a few more risks, but they couldn’t break through their opponents’ disciplined defense.
Colombia was closer to making it 2-0 than the Africans were to equalizing. Ati Zigi was there to make the save on a header by Davinson Sanchez following a corner kick (81'), and a long-range shot by substitute Juan Fernando Quintero whizzed just wide (84'). In the end, the South Americans had no trouble holding on for their second-ever knockout-round victory at a World Cup finals—they had previously achieved this at the 2014 tournament. Ghana did not manage a single shot on goal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.