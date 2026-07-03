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South Americans advance

One Goal Is Enough! Colombia Sends Ghana Home

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03.07.2026 17:30
Jhon Arias (left) scored the winning goal.
Jhon Arias (left) scored the winning goal.(Bild: EPA/AMY KONTRAS)
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Colombia has advanced to the Round of 16 at the World Cup. The South Americans defeated Ghana 1-0 on Saturday morning (CEST). Jhon Arias scored the winning goal in the 14th minute.

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In the Round of 16, the “Cafeteros” will now face Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver. Following Ghana’s elimination, only two African teams—Morocco and Egypt—remain in the tournament.

Just seconds after the kickoff, Ghana fired the first warning shot in front of 69,045 fans; an attempt by Thomas Partey from about 30 meters narrowly missed the target. After that, Colombia took control and soon went up 1-0. Following a cross from Luis Suárez, Arias was on hand to connect with a well-placed volley.

Colombia’s Luis Suárez (left)
Colombia’s Luis Suárez (left)(Bild: EPA/AMY KONTRAS)

  Ghana failed to mount a suitable response, and the Colombians remained the more dangerous team. Luis Diaz shot just wide of the near post from inside the box (39'), and Ghana’s goalkeeper Ati Zigi made a brilliant save on a header by Johan Mojica (45'+1).

Colombia remained the more dangerous side after the break
Colombia remained in control after the break as well. A goal by Diaz was disallowed for offside (55'), and three minutes later, the Bayern Munich pro, completely unmarked, was denied by Ati Zigi. The Ghanaians, coached by former Colombia head coach Carlos Queiroz, subsequently took a few more risks, but they couldn’t break through their opponents’ disciplined defense.

Colombia was closer to making it 2-0 than the Africans were to equalizing. Ati Zigi was there to make the save on a header by Davinson Sanchez following a corner kick (81'), and a long-range shot by substitute Juan Fernando Quintero whizzed just wide (84'). In the end, the South Americans had no trouble holding on for their second-ever knockout-round victory at a World Cup finals—they had previously achieved this at the 2014 tournament. Ghana did not manage a single shot on goal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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