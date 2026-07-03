One Goal Is Enough! Colombia Sends Ghana Home

Colombia was closer to making it 2-0 than the Africans were to equalizing. Ati Zigi was there to make the save on a header by Davinson Sanchez following a corner kick (81'), and a long-range shot by substitute Juan Fernando Quintero whizzed just wide (84'). In the end, the South Americans had no trouble holding on for their second-ever knockout-round victory at a World Cup finals—they had previously achieved this at the 2014 tournament. Ghana did not manage a single shot on goal.