Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sleeping in a Rubber Boat

In sweltering Vienna, solutions are getting increasingly bizarre

Nachrichten
29.06.2026 19:08
The ongoing heat wave is taking a particularly heavy toll on the people of Vienna—many are ...
The ongoing heat wave is taking a particularly heavy toll on the people of Vienna—many are currently looking for creative ways to cool off.(Bild: Krone-Collage/APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, zVg, P. Huber, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Hannah Tilly
Von Hannah Tilly

The ongoing heat wave continues to make for nearly unbearable nights—and is sparking creative solutions to beat the tropical heat. While some Viennese spend the night by the water, others flee to garages or basements, or seek relief under lawn sprinklers...

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Two women at the Hirschstetten swimming pond proved particularly creative. Instead of staying in their stuffy bedroom, the two decided on the spot to spend the night in a rubber dinghy right on the water. To keep their makeshift sleeping quarters from drifting away, they tied the boat to the shore.

Warning

Even if the heat inspires creative solutions: A rubber dinghy is not a place to sleep. Anyone who spends the night on the water exposes themselves to an increased risk of accidents in an emergency.

27 degrees as the low in Vienna
The scene fits the picture of a city that has been suffering from a persistent heat wave for days. This heat wave has already set several records in Vienna: For the first time, temperatures reached 40 degrees in the city, and at the same time, the night brought no relief—temperatures in Vienna did not drop below 27 degrees.

Across Austria, a new record for the lowest nighttime temperature was even set: 27.5 degrees in Neulengbach.

But these two women are by no means the only ones coming up with ways to beat the heat. Natascha (32) from Leopoldstadt has found her very own refuge: “I always go to our garage to cool off and sit in the car for an hour or two.”

Zitat Icon

I always go to our garage to cool off and sit in the car for one or two hours.

Natascha (32)

Sprinkler system becomes a free morning shower
Daniel (29) from Josefstadt and his girlfriend also start their day with a special way to cool off. “We’ve already treated ourselves to a morning shower from the sprinkler systems in the Volksgarten several times,” the Viennese man says with a smile. And for many Viennese, their own basement has also become a popular retreat.

The tropical night sparked some creativity: Two women spent the night in a rubber dinghy moored ...
The tropical night sparked some creativity: Two women spent the night in a rubber dinghy moored to the shore at the Hirschstetten swimming pond.(Bild: zVg)
In parks such as the Volksgarten, sprinkler systems provide relief from the heat.
In parks such as the Volksgarten, sprinkler systems provide relief from the heat.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER, Krone KREATIV)

For many Viennese, this hot summer means that sleeping becomes a challenge, cooling off is in short supply—and creative solutions suddenly become part of everyday life. This was particularly evident at the Hirschstetten swimming pond: an ordinary inflatable boat was quickly transformed into a floating bedroom under the open sky.

The night will be “cooler”—but it will still be warm
It remains to be seen whether people will have to resort to the inflatable boat again tonight. Although the afternoon thunderstorms will initially pass through in the evening, they are expected to gradually subside overnight. After that, the sky will be mostly clear and starry. With lows between 16 and 25 degrees, it will get a bit cooler, but in the east—and thus also in Vienna—the night will remain exceptionally warm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
29.06.2026 19:08
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf