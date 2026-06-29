In sweltering Vienna, solutions are getting increasingly bizarre

The night will be “cooler”—but it will still be warm

It remains to be seen whether people will have to resort to the inflatable boat again tonight. Although the afternoon thunderstorms will initially pass through in the evening, they are expected to gradually subside overnight. After that, the sky will be mostly clear and starry. With lows between 16 and 25 degrees, it will get a bit cooler, but in the east—and thus also in Vienna—the night will remain exceptionally warm.