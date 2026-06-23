EU wants to have 3,000 native sika deer killed

While the EU warns of a potential threat to native game species, Austrian breeders point out that there is not a single documented case in this country in which sika deer have seriously threatened red deer. Nevertheless, all the animals are to be eliminated! For those affected, this is a prime example of madness decided behind closed doors. While Europe’s politicians talk about biodiversity, regionality, and sustainable agriculture, an entire sector of the industry—one that has been living out precisely these goals for years—now faces destruction.