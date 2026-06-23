Suspected Overdose
Six-fold murder? Investigation into a nurse in Vienna
Terrifying allegations at a Vienna hospital: Following an anonymous tip, a former hospital employee has come under investigation. The case involves deaths that occurred during his night shifts between November 2025 and January 2026.
Following several deaths during his night shifts between November 2025 and January 2026, the Vienna District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding a licensed nurse. The allegation: The man, who is around 40 years old, is accused of being a serial killer who killed six patients while on duty by administering an overdose of the drug Vendal.
The suspect is still at large
Vendal is a strong painkiller containing morphine that is used in acute cases—and can lead to fatal respiratory paralysis if overdosed. The nurse is authorized to administer this medication as needed. The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the “Krone” that an investigation is underway. However, the suspect is not in pretrial detention.
He was likely informed by mail that he is suspected of six counts of murder. “My client is innocent and deeply shocked by the serious allegations. He suspects that this is an act of revenge,” says his attorney, Sascha Flatz.
My client is innocent and very shocked by the serious allegations. He suspects that this is an act of revenge.
Anwalt Sascha Flatz
Bild: Eva Manhart
Disrespectful Incident Involving a Corpse
As “Krone” investigations revealed, the suspect is no longer employed at the hospital. It appears his employment was terminated by mutual agreement. Why? Apparently, there had previously been a disrespectful incident involving a corpse at the hospital. Witness statements are also likely to incriminate the nurse.
What are the next steps? Expert reports have been commissioned—an expert is to examine the available documents and medical records to determine whether there is indeed evidence of irregularities regarding the patients’ deaths. The evidence is likely to be scant—especially since several of the deceased patients appear to have been cremated.
A similar case was dismissed
The case is reminiscent of the allegations against a nurse in November 2025, who was accused of administering a lethal overdose of painkillers and sedatives to a cancer patient at the Favoriten Clinic. Those investigations were dropped in the spring.
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