A Fitting Setting
100th International Match! Sabitzer Celebrates Team Milestone
What a career milestone: With the kickoff of the World Cup match between Austria and Argentina, Marcel Sabitzer has reached the 100-cap mark for the Austrian national team! Only four other Austrians have played more international matches for Austria to date; two of them are still active and, along with Sabitzer, are competing at the World Cup in North America…
These are Marko Arnautović and David Alaba, who have 134 and 114 appearances, respectively. In addition, Andreas Herzog (103) and Aleksandar Dragović (exactly 100) also belong to the elite “100 Club” for the Red-White-Red.
While 37-year-old Arnautović has already announced that he will retire from the national team after the World Cup, the comparatively young Sabitzer (32 years old!) might still have a year or two left in the ÖFB jersey...
National Team Debut on June 5, 2012
Sabitzer, son of six-time ÖFB national team player Herfried, made his debut for the senior national team on June 5, 2012, in a friendly match between Austria and Romania at Innsbruck’s Tivoli Stadium.
The then-Admira Wacker player was brought on as a substitute by head coach Marcel Koller in the 65th minute to replace Guido Burgstaller at the age of 18 years, 2 months, and 19 days.
’sImpressive CareerA lot has happened since then: Sabitzer has enjoyed an impressive career that has taken him from Admira to SK Rapid and Red Bull Salzburg, then on to RB Leipzig, FC Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund.
At the club level, he has won, among other titles, two German league championships with Bayern, one Austrian league championship with Red Bull Salzburg, and the English League Cup with Manchester United.
For the national team, he has scored 26 goals to date and was part of Austria’s squad at the 2016, 2021, and 2024 European Championships …
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