LIVE starting at 7 p.m.: Austria vs. Argentina

Arnautovic is likely to replace Sasa Kalajdzic as the lone striker. It remains to be seen who will fill the playmaker position, which has been vacated by Christoph Baumgartner’s absence. Against Jordan, the choice fell on Konrad Laimer—though the Bayern Munich pro made a bigger impact after moving to left back. This time, his ability to win the ball in midfield might be more in demand, as the Argentines look to play through the middle. Oesen: “We already saw at the European Championship against France and the Netherlands that we thrive when there’s space and opportunities for quick transitions. That’s what defines us, after all.”