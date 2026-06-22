World Cup Thriller: Live Updates
LIVE starting at 7 p.m.: Austria vs. Argentina
Matchday 2 in Group J at the 2026 World Cup: Austria’s national team faces off against world champions Argentina. We’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 1-0 in favor of Argentina.
Here’s the live ticker:
Austria’s national soccer team faces its ultimate World Cup test today. The ÖFB squad takes on defending champion Argentina at Dallas Stadium; Argentina kicked off the tournament with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, thanks to a hat trick by Lionel Messi. Austria also has three points following a 3–1 win over Jordan; one more point would likely secure their spot in the knockout stage.
However, Coach Ralf Rangnick’s squad is considered a massive underdog against Argentina. The three-time World Cup champions have won all eight of their most recent international matches, conceding just one goal in the process; they boast numerous players at top European clubs—and have Messi in their ranks. The soon-to-be 39-year-old veteran was in dazzling form at the start of the tournament; Rangnick has been warned. “He’s an absolute phenomenon,” said the head coach.
The ÖFB players also spoke with great admiration for the eight-time World Player of the Year. For Marko Arnautovic, for example, Messi is “the greatest of all time”; Xaver Schlager described the technical maestro as having “god-given talent”; and Michael Gregoritsch said: “I was a Ronaldo fan for a long time, but now I’m absolutely convinced that Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time. He’s changed the game, and there’s no one who can imitate him. You can imitate Ronaldo, at least to some extent, but not Messi.”
Argentina as a “complete possession-based team”
At the same time, all the players emphasized that Argentina has far more to offer than just Messi. Rangnick described the South Americans as an “absolute top-tier team” and a “complete possession-based team”; his assistant coach, Stefan Oesen, highlighted the midfield trio of Enzo Fernández, Rodrigo De Paul, and Alexis Mac Allister in this context. “They’re extremely good at dictating the tempo. It’s important that you stay alert at all times and apply pressure to the ball.”
It remains to be seen which lineup will be able to pull this off. Although Stefan Posch suffered a broken jaw against Jordan, he could still play while wearing a special mask. There’s also a question mark over David Alaba’s availability, as he had to leave the field after an hour in the World Cup opener due to muscle problems. Kevin Danso or Marco Friedl would be ready to step in as replacements.
Arnautovic is likely to replace Sasa Kalajdzic as the lone striker. It remains to be seen who will fill the playmaker position, which has been vacated by Christoph Baumgartner’s absence. Against Jordan, the choice fell on Konrad Laimer—though the Bayern Munich pro made a bigger impact after moving to left back. This time, his ability to win the ball in midfield might be more in demand, as the Argentines look to play through the middle. Oesen: “We already saw at the European Championship against France and the Netherlands that we thrive when there’s space and opportunities for quick transitions. That’s what defines us, after all.”
No competitive win against a reigning world champion since 1978
If they were to pull off a complete victory, Austria would not only advance to the round of 32 ahead of schedule. In that case, they would also have defeated a reigning world champion in a competitive match for the first time since their 3–2 victory over Germany at the 1978 World Cup in Córdoba. Messi, for his part, could break a historic record: If the eight-time World Player of the Year scores against the Austrian national team, he would surpass Germany’s Miroslav Klose and, with 17 goals, become the sole all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.
“Austria is a very tough team,” said Argentina’s assistant coach Pablo Aimar. “They have a different approach than Algeria, perhaps with more physical players. But it will be just as tough.” His boss, Lionel Scaloni, will make some lineup changes. Right back Gonzalo Montiel is dealing with a thigh strain. Atlético Madrid’s Nahuel Molina is expected to start in his place. Up front, his club teammate Julian Alvarez could get the nod over Lautaro Martinez.
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