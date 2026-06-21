Comeback win! Egypt claims its first-ever World Cup victory

Egyptians Rewarded Themselves for a Strong Second Half

But that didn’t help them, as the Egyptians stepped up their game after the restart, dominated the action, and were rewarded with goals. Zico was able to head the ball unmarked off a cross from Mohamed Hany, just as he had done earlier on the other side, heading the ball in unmarked. For the second goal, Zico became the assist provider; after his perfect pass, Salah had little trouble finishing. Substitute Trezeguet finally sealed the deal. After that, the victory could have been even more lopsided. The last chance, however, went to the losing side, though Shoubir reacted brilliantly on the line to stop a shot by Bindon (98').