"Kiwis" Defeated
Comeback win! Egypt claims its first-ever World Cup victory
Egypt celebrated its first-ever victory in a World Cup final tournament: The record-holding African Cup of Nations champion came back from a 0-1 deficit to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in Group G in Vancouver in front of 52,497 spectators.
Mostafa Zico (58'), star striker Mohamed Salah (67'), and “super sub” Mahmoud Trezeguet (82') orchestrated the comeback and secured Egypt’s first-ever World Cup victory. New Zealand will have to wait a little longer for its first World Cup win; a goal by Finn Surman (15th minute) wasn’t enough to earn a point.
Both teams put on a lively performance, ensuring the fans had plenty to enjoy. The New Zealanders were the dominant team before halftime. Sarpreet Singh (7th) and former St. Pölten player Elijah Just (14th) missed chances before Surman rose highest on a corner kick and headed the ball into the net with little pressure. Callum McCowatt was denied by goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir (19th). As the first half progressed, the Egyptians also began to create scoring chances. Omar Marmoush (27th, 45’+1) and Salah (35th) on a short free kick, however, were not successful. New Zealand thus led at halftime for the first time in a World Cup.
Egyptians Rewarded Themselves for a Strong Second Half
But that didn’t help them, as the Egyptians stepped up their game after the restart, dominated the action, and were rewarded with goals. Zico was able to head the ball unmarked off a cross from Mohamed Hany, just as he had done earlier on the other side, heading the ball in unmarked. For the second goal, Zico became the assist provider; after his perfect pass, Salah had little trouble finishing. Substitute Trezeguet finally sealed the deal. After that, the victory could have been even more lopsided. The last chance, however, went to the losing side, though Shoubir reacted brilliantly on the line to stop a shot by Bindon (98').
With four points, the Egyptians are now in sole first place in the race for promotion; they will face second-place Iran in their final match on Saturday. The Belgians, who also have two points, must face last-place New Zealand (1), which suffered another defeat after four unbeaten World Cup matches.
Final Score:
New Zealand - Egypt 1:3 (1:0)
, Vancouver, 52,497 spectators, Referee Al-Ali (UAE)
Goals: 1–0 (15') Surman, 1–1 (58') Zico, 1–2 (67') Salah, 1–3 (82') Trezeguet
Yellow cards: Singh, McCowatt; Lashin
New Zealand: Crocombe – Payne (85' Bindon), Surman, Boxall, Cacace (76' Randall) - McCowatt (66' Old), Bell, Stamenic, Just (85' De Vries) – Singh (76' Thomas), Wood
Egypt: Shoubir – Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy (41' Rabia), Fatouh – Attia, Lashin – Zico (76' Abdelkarim), Salah (84' Abdelmaguid/99' Abdelmoneim), Ashour (84. Zizo) – Marmoush (76. Trezeguet)
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