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Madrid Is "Burning"

Heatwave hell! Public viewing event must be canceled

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21.06.2026 16:51
Due to the heat, a public viewing of the World Cup match between Spain and Saudi Arabia—a ...
Due to the heat, a public viewing of the World Cup match between Spain and Saudi Arabia—a potential hit—is off the table—a public viewing event at Plaza de Colón in central Madrid(Bild: EPA/EMILIO NARANJO)
Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Von Hannes Maierhofer

It’s certainly hot in much of Austria right now, but not nearly as hot as in Madrid, where the public viewing event for the heated World Cup match between Spain and Saudi Arabia had to be canceled due to dangerously high temperatures! With temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius, officials in Spain’s capital had no other choice…

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The original plan had been to celebrate today’s Group H match in the fan zone at Plaza de Colón in the heart of the city starting at 6 p.m.—in a big way and, above all, together.

But after a warning from the national weather agency AEMET, the Madrid City Council and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided not to take the heat lightly.

Off to air-conditioned indoor venues
“The decision was made to protect the health of visitors, event staff, and support services involved in the event,” according to a statement from Madrid City Hall.

It is recommended to watch Spain’s match against Saudi Arabia in air-conditioned indoor venues —though, of course, another option is the sportkrone live ticker…

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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