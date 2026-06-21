"Are those aliens?"
A Shimmering Mystery Over Vienna: Here’s What’s Behind It
On Saturday evening, mysterious lights in the sky sparked a flurry of speculation. The shimmering spectacle was visible not only over Vienna but even as far as Lower Austria. Were they aliens? A previously unknown natural phenomenon? Or was there something else entirely behind it?
A family from Mauerbach could hardly believe their eyes on Saturday evening and sent videos of the mysterious celestial spectacle to the “Krone.” The children, in particular, were absolutely thrilled. “Are those aliens?” they asked excitedly as the flickering lights moved through the clouds. Or was it actually a previously unknown natural phenomenon?
Expert Gives the All-Clear
Speculation about an extraordinary celestial spectacle quickly spread. But when contacted by the “Krone” on Sunday, Andreas Tröscher of GeoSphere Austria was able to give the all-clear. “I saw the lights, too. This is not a weather phenomenon,” the expert clarified.
An Impressive Light Show Instead of a UFO Alert
This also confirmed the “Krone” editorial team’s suspicions: The mysterious flickering was not caused by a natural phenomenon, but rather by the spectacular light show at the Böhse Onkelz concert at Ernst Happel Stadium. The stage effects were so intense that they were reflected in the clouds and visible for kilometers—all the way to Lower Austria.
Footage taken directly from the stadium (see video above) shows the impressive lighting effects responsible for the celestial spectacle. The supposed UFO mystery ultimately turned out to be a concert evening with a far-reaching impact.
Controversial Band with “Top-Notch” Stage Technology
“They projected all the lights they had into the sky,” describes “Krone” editor Michael Pichler. He was on site Saturday evening. His takeaway, aside from the light show: “With a loud and wild ride through four decades of the band’s history—including a bombastic show and the finest stage technology—the Böhsen Onkelz, who still polarize opinion due to their past, delivered more than just a concert to 70,000 fans at Happel Stadium.”
Three generations partied along at the top of their lungs around the 360-degree center stage, to the point that the stadium’s sound system was occasionally drowned out. “Musically, the Onkelz delivered exactly what their fans expected. No matter what you think of the four guys from Frankfurt, the show, the atmosphere, and the flow—top-notch!” Pichler sums up.
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