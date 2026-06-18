Denied Entry! Commotion Ahead of Germany Match

Specifically, the case involving Wahi is said to relate to a French first-division match on May 17. Wahi is reportedly suspected of intentionally receiving a yellow card during the match against FC Metz. The French league reported that it had received reports of unusual activity in international sports betting related to the match. An unusually high amount had been wagered on Wahi receiving a caution. The league notified French authorities. Wahi was, however, able to travel to the United States with his national team. He was in the starting lineup for the 1-0 victory over Ecuador.