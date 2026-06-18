Key Player Missing
Denied Entry! Commotion Ahead of Germany Match
Commotion at the World Cup: Ivorian national team player Elye Wahi has been denied entry to Canada ahead of Saturday’s match against Germany!
According to the Ivorian Football Federation, the 23-year-old forward will not travel to Toronto with the delegation. The federation stated that it had been unable to obtain the necessary official approvals at this time. Wahi will therefore remain in the United States and wait for the team’s return.
Whether this is related to possible allegations of match-fixing remains unclear for now. The federation said it had “taken note of the various articles and reports” published about the national team player. However: “To date, the federation is not aware of any legal or administrative proceedings concerning him.” Wahi remains an important part of the national team.
Alleged Arrest in France
Wahi, who was loaned by Eintracht Frankfurt to OGC Nice in January, had apparently been temporarily taken into police custody in France prior to his World Cup trip. The Marseille public prosecutor’s office confirmed to dpa the arrest of a 23-year-old soccer player on May 29 on suspicion of match-fixing. “The Athletic” was the first to report on the case.
“The Marseille Public Prosecutor’s Office confirms that a 23-year-old professional soccer player who plays in France’s Ligue 1 was arrested on May 29, 2026, as part of an investigation by the Marseille Public Prosecutor’s Office (...) on suspicion of organized fraud, organized corruption in sports, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering,” the prosecutor’s office stated in response to an inquiry regarding Wahi, without naming him. However, following questioning, the player was released, and the investigation is ongoing.
Specifically, the case involving Wahi is said to relate to a French first-division match on May 17. Wahi is reportedly suspected of intentionally receiving a yellow card during the match against FC Metz. The French league reported that it had received reports of unusual activity in international sports betting related to the match. An unusually high amount had been wagered on Wahi receiving a caution. The league notified French authorities. Wahi was, however, able to travel to the United States with his national team. He was in the starting lineup for the 1-0 victory over Ecuador.
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