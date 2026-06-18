89 percent market share
ORF Reports Record Viewership for Austria’s World Cup Debut
Despite the early kickoff time, an audience of millions tuned in on Wednesday morning to watch Austria’s first match at the World Cup. During the 3-1 victory over Jordan, an average of 1.2 million people had already tuned in to ORF 1 for the first half, which began at 6 a.m.
In the second half, the public broadcaster recorded an average of 1.24 million viewers. According to ORF, this made it the most-watched television broadcast in Austria during this time slot to date.
The demand for the livestream was also enormous. The stream during the first half had an average reach of 263,000—“an all-time record since measurements began in 2017,” ORF reported. The media company apologized for a disruption at the start of the second half and pointed to APA-IT, ORF’s streaming provider.
OverloadThe cause was a temporary overload of the server networks due to simultaneous access exceeding capacity limits. “Our incident management team responded immediately and stabilized the systems shortly thereafter,” the news agency stated. APA-IT is implementing additional stabilization measures to handle future peak loads. Ultimately, the average reach for the second half was 202,000.
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