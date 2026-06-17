England Wins Thrilling Showdown Against Croatia

England was able to control the match comfortably for the time being after Kane scored his 80th goal in an England jersey. Bellingham narrowly missed the ball after half an hour on a cross from Madueke. The 2022 World Cup bronze medalists capitalized on a quick counterattack to equalize. Baturina took a shot from outside the penalty area, and Jordan Pickford’s fingertips couldn’t prevent the 1-1 tie. But the Three Lions had their captain: Kane added to his goal tally off a corner kick, having an unusual amount of time and space to place his header. The 32-year-old now matches Gary Lineker’s record of ten World Cup goals.