LIVE: Haaland scores twice! Norway leads 2-1

Norway struggled against the heavy underdog for the first half. Due to slow build-up play, the star-studded offense led by Haaland and Alexander Sörloth was rarely able to make an impact. But Haaland made the difference. When the ball moved quickly down the left flank, the former Salzburg striker was on hand to meet David Möller Wolfe’s cross. But Iraq struck back. Following a cross from Al-Ammari, Hussein headed the ball in to tie the game. Hussein had already scored the decisive goal in the playoff against Bolivia during the qualifiers; upon entering the U.S., he was subjected to a seven-hour interrogation.