Three French Players Are Worth as Much as the Entire Senegal Team!

Former Salzburg and ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mané (126 international appearances and 54 goals before the World Cup even started!) is still a regular for Senegal, but at the relatively advanced soccer age of 34, he is “only” valued at six million euros. However, he has been playing exclusively in the Saudi Arabian league since 2023. By comparison: In 2019, at the height of his career with the “Reds,” Mané was still valued at around 150 million euros...