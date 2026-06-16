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Market Value Madness

Three French Players Are Worth as Much as the Entire Senegal Team!

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16.06.2026 21:10
Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Désiré Doué
Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Désiré Doué(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/FRANCK FIFE, EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA)
Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Von Hannes Maierhofer

Two feet, two legs, one torso, two hands, two arms, one head, two eyes, and one brain—the players from France and Senegal may be similar in many ways, but in one respect, the World Cup squads of the “Equipe Tricolore” and the “Teranga Lions” differ almost as much as night and day! Just three players from “Les Bleus’” starting lineup are worth as much as the entire 26-man Senegalese squad …

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While the French are estimated to have a total market value of around 1.53 billion euros, the Senegalese are “worth” just 478.1 million. Of course: Just as money doesn’t play soccer or win trophies, the mere market value of a team’s players is of no help to a head coach—whether his name is Didier Deschamps or Pape Bouna Thiaw—when it comes to winning titles.

Top-Notch Soccering Ability
But it’s also clear that as a coach, you can feel quite comfortable having market-value giants like Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, 200 million euros), Michael Olise (FC Bayern, 150 million euros), or Désiré Doué (PSG, 120 million euros) on your own team. In other words, players who can back up an abstract market value with top-class soccer skills in reality.

2025/26 Africa Cup of Nations Champions of the Hearts
Bizarre: These three (!) players alone are worth roughly as much as the entire roster of the 2025/26 Africa Cup of Nations “Champions of the Hearts.” Their most expensive players are Iliman Ndiaye (Everton, 55 million euros), Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace, 40 million euros), and Pape Gueye (Villarreal, 40 million euros).

Former Salzburg and ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mané (126 international appearances and 54 goals before the World Cup even started!) is still a regular for Senegal, but at the relatively advanced soccer age of 34, he is “only” valued at six million euros. However, he has been playing exclusively in the Saudi Arabian league since 2023. By comparison: In 2019, at the height of his career with the “Reds,” Mané was still valued at around 150 million euros...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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