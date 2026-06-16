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“I don’t see the point”

During the World Cup! Legendary goalkeeper announces retirement

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16.06.2026 12:05
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (40) is retiring after the World Cup.
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (40) is retiring after the World Cup.(Bild: AP/Kyusung Gong)
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Guillermo Ochoa will end his extraordinary career after the 2026 World Cup. The iconic Mexican goalkeeper looks back on six World Cup appearances, 153 international matches, and numerous successes with “El Tri.”

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While Mexico dreams of a major soccer fairy tale at the home World Cup, one of the country’s most famous players has already made a far-reaching decision. Ochoa is retiring after the tournament. The 40-year-old spoke about this in an interview with FIFA as part of the “Letters That Connect” initiative and made clear the importance the national team holds in his life. “To end my career, this long journey, with a World Cup in Mexico is fantastic. The Mexican national team has always been my compass in my career and my life; it has given me direction.”

Guillermo Ochoa
Guillermo Ochoa(Bild: AFP/CARL DE SOUZA)

With his sixth World Cup appearance, Ochoa has long since secured a place in the history books. Besides him, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can look back on six World Cups.

“I no longer see any point in soccer”
Particularly noteworthy: Ochoa apparently can no longer imagine playing club soccer either. “I can’t imagine my career without the national team. I don’t know what my career would look like without the national team. And now that my time with the national team is coming to an end, I no longer see any point in soccer.”

Guillermo Ochoa
Guillermo Ochoa(Bild: AFP/CARL DE SOUZA)

The goalkeeper made his debut for Mexico back in 2005. Since then, he has played 153 international matches, placing him third on his country’s all-time list.

A career around the globe
Ochoa rose to prominence at CF América, one of Mexico’s most historic clubs. Over the course of his career, he also played in France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, and most recently in Cyprus for AEL Limassol.

With the Mexican national team, the veteran has also won the Gold Cup six times. Although Ochoa is no longer the starting goalkeeper at the current World Cup, his importance to Mexican soccer remains enormous.

If he does indeed retire after the tournament, one of the most iconic goalkeepers of the past two decades will be bidding farewell to the big soccer stage.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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