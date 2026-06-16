During the World Cup! Legendary goalkeeper announces retirement

While Mexico dreams of a major soccer fairy tale at the home World Cup, one of the country’s most famous players has already made a far-reaching decision. Ochoa is retiring after the tournament. The 40-year-old spoke about this in an interview with FIFA as part of the “Letters That Connect” initiative and made clear the importance the national team holds in his life. “To end my career, this long journey, with a World Cup in Mexico is fantastic. The Mexican national team has always been my compass in my career and my life; it has given me direction.”