2–2 against the "Kiwis"
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2-2 draw at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles – Iran and New Zealand faced off in a thrilling match on Monday (local time) in the second game of Group G. The match between two underdogs was heavily influenced by the geopolitical tensions between Iran and co-host the U.S.
Ramin Rezaeian (32') and Mohammad Mohebbi (64') each equalized the lead scored by Elijah Just (7', 54'), who played as a forward for second-division club St. Pölten in the 2024/25 season.
Iran started with a lot of offensive drive in front of 70,000 spectators, but New Zealand took the lead with the first chance. Just scored for the underdog (7th minute). The Iranians were slow to recover from the shock. Their star player, Mehdi Taremi, set off on a solo run from his own half but hit the post (23'). A long-range lob by Saman Ghoddos toward the empty net also missed the target (28'). Four minutes later, the long-overdue equalizer came when fullback Rezaeian finished off an attack he had initiated himself (32').
Another draw in Group G
The second half began, like the first, with New Zealand’s efficiency. Just as with the first goal, Nottingham Forest captain and record goalscorer Chris Wood stepped up, putting the underdogs back in the lead and giving the “Kiwis” hope of their first victory in a World Cup finals during their third appearance. Iran, which has never advanced to the knockout stage, fought its way back, however. Mohebbi headed in a Rezaeian cross off the inside post to make it 2-2 (64'). Thus, the second match in Group G also ended in a draw, following the 1-1 tie between Belgium and Egypt.
Iran’s performance had been heavily influenced by global political upheavals in the run-up to the tournament. World Cup host the U.S. has been at war with Iran for months, and at times, exclusion or a boycott were under discussion. Preparations were rocky, with two friendly matches canceled at the last minute. In addition, Iran moved its base to Mexico but, contrary to the original directive, was allowed to enter the U.S. one day before the match. This was likely facilitated by an agreement reached just a few hours earlier between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending the conflict.
Protests outside the stadium
Shortly before the game, numerous symbolic flags and signs of protest could be seen around the stadium. Many people waved old Iranian flags from the time before the Islamic Revolution. The mood among the 300 to 500 protesters, however, was peaceful.
Final score:
Iran – New Zealand 2:2 (1:1)
, Los Angeles, 70,108, Referee Ramos (MEX)
Goals: 0–1 (7') Just, 1–1 (32') Rezaeian, 1–2 (54') Just, 2–2 (64') Mohebbi
Yellow cards: Hajisafi and none
Iran: Beiranvand – Rezaeian, Nemati, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi – Mohebbi, Ghoddos (65' Hajisafi), Ezatolahi, Yousefi (46' Ghayedi) – Moghanloo (53. Alipour), Taremi (80. Hosseinzadeh)
New Zealand: Crocombe – Payne (77. Elliot), Surman, Boxall, Cacace (68. Old) - Stamenic (92. Bindon), Bell – McCowatt (68. Thomas), Singh (92. Randall), Just – Wood
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