LIVE: Here we go! An open match in Los Angeles

Another draw in Group G

The second half began, like the first, with New Zealand’s efficiency. Just as with the first goal, Nottingham Forest captain and record goalscorer Chris Wood stepped up, putting the underdogs back in the lead and giving the “Kiwis” hope of their first victory in a World Cup finals during their third appearance. Iran, which has never advanced to the knockout stage, fought its way back, however. Mohebbi headed in a Rezaeian cross off the inside post to make it 2-2 (64'). Thus, the second match in Group G also ended in a draw, following the 1-1 tie between Belgium and Egypt.