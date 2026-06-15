In the Spain group
Uruguay narrowly avoids a complete disaster
Uruguay narrowly avoided a complete disaster to start the World Cup. The South Americans fought back to a 1-1 draw (0-1) against Saudi Arabia in Group H on Monday in Miami.
Trailing 0-1 at halftime after a goal by Abdulelah Al-Amri (41'), Uruguay launched an all-out attack in the second half, which Maxi Araujo rewarded with the equalizer in the 80th minute. In the closing minutes, goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais saved Saudi Arabia from defeat on several occasions.
Just a few hours after Cape Verde’s 0-0 draw with Spain, the Saudis—who had kicked off the World Cup four years ago with a sensational 2-1 win over eventual world champions Argentina—also secured a surprising point. Uruguay controlled the game but couldn’t find a way to break down their deep-lying opponents in the first half. Only a shot by Maxi Araujo straight at the goal (5th minute) posed any real threat. After an uneventful first half-hour, Saudi Arabia found their way into the game thanks to set pieces.
Fernando Muslera, who turned 40 on Tuesday, deflected a shot by Al-Amri over the crossbar with a strong reaction (38th minute). In a second duel with the center back three minutes later, Uruguay’s goalkeeper came up short. Muslera could only briefly parry a header from Mohamed Kanno; Al-Amri reacted quickest and converted the rebound.
Equalizer by Araujo
Uruguay’s head coach Marcelo Bielsa responded at halftime with two substitutions and also took star striker Darwin Nunez off the field after just five touches. A header by Vinas just seconds after the restart, which Al-Owais saved, kicked off a flurry of attacks by the South Americans. Another header by Vinas (50th) went just wide, and a shot by Manuel Ugarte (60th) hit the post. In the 80th minute, however, Uruguay celebrated a well-deserved equalizer when Araujo was on hand to follow up after a blocked header by Vinas.
Saudi Arabia barely crossed the halfway line in the second half, but could celebrate a point because, although Uruguay applied enormous pressure in the closing minutes, they could not beat Al-Owais.
Following Herve Renard’s departure in April, his successor, Georgios Donis, has been in the job for less than two months. For this reason, too, a surprise similar to the one delivered by captain Salem El-Dawsari and his teammates in 2022—when they defeated eventual World Cup champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening match—is not really to be expected. The two teams also faced off at the World Cup in 2018, with Uruguay narrowly prevailing 1-0 in Russia thanks to a goal by Suárez. Uruguay’s defensive leader Ronald Araujo is questionable due to muscle issues.
Final score:
Saudi Arabia – Uruguay 1–1 (1–0)
Miami, 62,764, Referee Mariani (ITA)
Goals: 1-0 (41') Al-Amari, 1-1 (80') M. Araujo
Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais – Abdulhamid (92. Lajami), Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi (92. Al-Hamddan) - Al-Shamat (81. Bu Washl), Kanno, Al-Khaibari, S. Al-Dawsari – Al-Brikan (92. Al-Hajji), Al-Juwayr (63. N. Al-Dawsari)
Uruguay: Muslera – Varela, Cáceres, Olivera, Vina (46. Sanabria) – Ugarte (72. De la Cruz), Bentancur, Valverde, M. Araujo (81. Rodríguez) – Vinas (90. Aguirre), Nunez (46. Canobbio)
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