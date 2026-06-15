Uruguay narrowly avoids a complete disaster

Following Herve Renard’s departure in April, his successor, Georgios Donis, has been in the job for less than two months. For this reason, too, a surprise similar to the one delivered by captain Salem El-Dawsari and his teammates in 2022—when they defeated eventual World Cup champions Argentina 2-1 in their opening match—is not really to be expected. The two teams also faced off at the World Cup in 2018, with Uruguay narrowly prevailing 1-0 in Russia thanks to a goal by Suárez. Uruguay’s defensive leader Ronald Araujo is questionable due to muscle issues.