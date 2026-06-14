Seven injured
Head-on collision: Car caught fire, driver (18) dead
On Saturday evening, a tragic traffic accident occurred in the Baden district of Lower Austria: Two cars collided head-on, causing one of the vehicles to catch fire. Seven people were injured in the accident, and an 18-year-old died at the scene.
The accident occurred late Saturday evening between Lindabrunn and Aigen in Lower Austria. Two cars collided head-on, causing one of the cars to catch fire—it was carrying an 18-year-old driver and four other people. The second car, a hybrid vehicle, was driven by a 67-year-old man, who was accompanied by two women, according to police.
According to police, the 18-year-old was likely traveling too fast on a curve and lost control of the car. This is presumably why he collided with the oncoming vehicle.
Witness Rescued Injured People from Burning Car
A witness immediately came to the rescue and freed three injured people from theburningvehicle. One person from the 18-year-old’s car was thrown from the vehicle during the accident and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was flown to the hospital by rescue helicopter. Unfortunately, for the 18-year-old himself, help came too late; he died inside the vehicle. In the second vehicle, the 67-year-old driver and his two female passengers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.
Coincidentally, a fire department crew bus also happened to be passing by the accident scene. The firefighters immediately began fighting the fire with fire extinguishers, according to the fire department.
Fire Department Recovers Bodyof 18-Year-Old Only after the injured had been taken to the hospital and the police had documented the accident did the fire department recover the body of the 18-year-old from the car and hand it over to the funeral home.
Three volunteer fire departments and three emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene of the accident. The ÖAMTC emergency medical helicopter Christopherus 2 was also on the scene. State Road 4024, where the accident occurred, was closed for four and a half hours.
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