Head-on collision: Car caught fire, driver (18) dead

Witness Rescued Injured People from Burning Car

A witness immediately came to the rescue and freed three injured people from theburningvehicle. One person from the 18-year-old’s car was thrown from the vehicle during the accident and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was flown to the hospital by rescue helicopter. Unfortunately, for the 18-year-old himself, help came too late; he died inside the vehicle. In the second vehicle, the 67-year-old driver and his two female passengers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.