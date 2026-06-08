Violation of the code?
Wolf Charged for Attack on ORF Candidate
With the election of the new ORF Director General just days away on Thursday, things are heating up at Küniglberg: After “ZiB 2” host Armin Wolf sharply attacked fellow candidate and media entrepreneur Eva Schütz, the “Krone” learned on Monday that the host is facing internal disciplinary action—for a possible violation of the code of ethics.
Wolf was angered that Schütz had been nominated for the election by Gregor Schütze, the vice-chairman of the ORF Foundation Board, and lashed out on social media as a result.
Wolf attacks Schütz and Schütze
On Bluesky, Wolf called Schütz “the publisher of a right-wing, racist fake news machine.” The fact that Schütze, as vice-chairman of the Foundation Board, considers her suitable for the post of ORF Director General leaves him “at a loss,” according to Wolf.
Sharp Criticism of Wolf
The backlash against Wolf was not long in coming. FPÖ Secretary-General Christian Hafenecker, for example, sees this as an act of unbearable arrogance. “The latest statements by ORF presenter Armin Wolf are unmatched in their arrogance and hypocrisy. Of all people, a representative of the very broadcaster that was recently exposed for an unprecedented fake news campaign against FPÖ parliamentary staff presumes to defame others as ‘fake news peddlers.’ The ORF system is showing its ugly face of intolerance toward anyone who doesn’t toe the line,” Hafenecker said on Monday.
Westenthaler sees violation of code of ethics
ORF Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler joined in the criticism and sent an email to interim ORF Director General Ingrid Thurnher. The letter, which is also available to the “Krone,” states: “I hereby report a clear violation of the ORF Code of Ethics.”
Westenthaler is convinced that Wolf’s remarks violated Chapter 3.2 of the code—in particular, Section 3.2.1. These sections outline what ORF employees must observe when making private statements.
This is stated in Section 3.2.1 of the ORF Code of Ethics
- The values, principles, and interests of the ORF as a public broadcaster, particularly with regard to objectivity, impartiality, and independence, must be taken into account and observed.
Under no circumstances may public statements be such as to give rise to doubts about the ORF’s objectivity, impartiality, or independence.
Public statements containing critical discussions or personal evaluations (approval, disapproval) of third parties must always be factual and substantiated.
Westenthaler demands consequences. ORF employees are legally bound by this code; a violation constitutes a breach of official duties. Furthermore, in the case of Armin Wolf, this is not the first violation—and thus “swift disciplinary consequences must follow” ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.