Wolf Charged for Attack on ORF Candidate

Sharp Criticism of Wolf

The backlash against Wolf was not long in coming. FPÖ Secretary-General Christian Hafenecker, for example, sees this as an act of unbearable arrogance. “The latest statements by ORF presenter Armin Wolf are unmatched in their arrogance and hypocrisy. Of all people, a representative of the very broadcaster that was recently exposed for an unprecedented fake news campaign against FPÖ parliamentary staff presumes to defame others as ‘fake news peddlers.’ The ORF system is showing its ugly face of intolerance toward anyone who doesn’t toe the line,” Hafenecker said on Monday.