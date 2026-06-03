Visa instead of ESTA
Swiss striker Embolo still barred from entering the U.S.!
Swiss national team striker Breel Embolo must continue to wait for his trip to the World Cup in the U.S. due to issues with his entry documents!
The 29-year-old visited the U.S. Embassy in Bern this morning and submitted a visa application, the Swiss Football Association announced one day after the team’s departure for North America. This application is now to be “processed as a priority.”
"... that his ESTA is being reviewed again!"
Embolo was unable to fly to the U.S. with his teammates on Tuesday. The player’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) had been approved as of Tuesday morning, according to the federation’s statement. “At 10:30 a.m., we received word that his ESTA was being reviewed again.” A day later, Embolo applied for a visa. It remains unclear whether and when he will receive the necessary entry permit for the World Cup host country.
According to the association, the review is related to a conviction that became final in April regarding an incident from 2018 in which Embolo was convicted of making threats. The U.S. Embassy in Bern informed him on Tuesday afternoon that the relevant court documents were required for this purpose. “Specifically, the embassy’s inquiries focused on whether physical violence had been used. This was not the case,” the SFV stated.
Swiss team already on its way to San Diego
The Swiss World Cup squad set off from Zurich on Tuesday bound for Los Angeles. From there, the Swiss will travel by bus to San Diego, where they will move into their World Cup accommodations and play a friendly against Australia on Saturday. Last year, Embolo played two friendly matches with the Swiss national team in the U.S.—scoring one goal in both the 4-2 win over Mexico and the 4-0 victory against the U.S. In Group B, they will face Qatar, co-host Canada, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
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