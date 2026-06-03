Swiss striker Embolo still barred from entering the U.S.!

Swiss team already on its way to San Diego

The Swiss World Cup squad set off from Zurich on Tuesday bound for Los Angeles. From there, the Swiss will travel by bus to San Diego, where they will move into their World Cup accommodations and play a friendly against Australia on Saturday. Last year, Embolo played two friendly matches with the Swiss national team in the U.S.—scoring one goal in both the 4-2 win over Mexico and the 4-0 victory against the U.S. In Group B, they will face Qatar, co-host Canada, and Bosnia-Herzegovina.