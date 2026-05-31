The will of the voters: Flying blind at the restaurant must stop!

This is not a niche issue, nor is it about individual interests—it is a broad expression of the voters’ will that cuts across the country. Particularly striking: this issue unites all political camps. Whether FPÖ, ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS, or the Greens—support is massive across the board, reaching a whopping 97 percent among the Greens. Rarely does politics encounter an issue on which almost everyone agrees, from the local pub to the big city, from the tavern to the organic grocery store.

The message is clear: Those who demand transparency at the supermarket no longer want to order a “black box” at the restaurant either.