Proving origin
The will of the voters: Flying blind at the restaurant must stop!
On World Farmers’ Day, June 1, there’s a huge uproar in the political arena: A recent “Krone” poll shows it’s high time for origin labeling.
Sometimes polls are snapshots—and sometimes they are political earthquakes. A recent survey by the Institute for Demoscopy & Data Analysis (IFDD) commissioned by “Krone” clearly falls into the second category. With 79 percent in favor, Austrians are speaking out with overwhelming clarity in support of mandatory origin labeling in the restaurant industry, while only 17 percent oppose it. The pressure on the federal government becomes even clearer when it comes to taking action: 74 percent are calling for swift measures to implement the policy.
This is not a niche issue, nor is it about individual interests—it is a broad expression of the voters’ will that cuts across the country. Particularly striking: this issue unites all political camps. Whether FPÖ, ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS, or the Greens—support is massive across the board, reaching a whopping 97 percent among the Greens. Rarely does politics encounter an issue on which almost everyone agrees, from the local pub to the big city, from the tavern to the organic grocery store.
The message is clear: Those who demand transparency at the supermarket no longer want to order a “black box” at the restaurant either.
High Trust in Farmers, a Mandate for Politics
However, the survey reveals not only a desire for clarity but also an impressive picture of local agriculture. 97 percent of respondents say they value the work of farmers—a figure that many professional groups in the country can only dream of. The image is also clear: hard work, down-to-earthness, and tradition dominate the picture. This trust is no coincidence but an expression of a deep connection between the population and agriculture. People know who ensures their food supply—and they want to see this service protected.
The public’s stance becomes even clearer when looking beyond the country’s borders. A full 92 percent support banning food that does not meet EU standards. This is not an ideological reflex, but a matter of fairness and safety: Those who impose strict rules on domestic producers cannot simultaneously accept products from countries where they are produced under completely different conditions. At the same time, 77 percent call for government support to ensure food security.
The political message of these figures is as simple as it is powerful: Austrians want transparency on their plates, protection from questionable imports, and fair conditions for their farmers.
For the federal government, this is no longer merely an invitation to discuss the issue, but a clear and direct mandate to act...
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