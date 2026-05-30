Penalty thriller! PSG defends Champions League title

Dembele equalized from the spot

The waiting game for PSG continued. After just over an hour, however, Arsenal’s defensive wall was breached, and the equalizer came from the penalty spot via Dembele. Cristhian Mosquera had clearly struck Kvaratskhelia on the leg after his one-two with Dembele. The game opened up. Havertz’s pass to Bukayo Saka was too imprecise, and Kvaratskhelia, after a counterattack across half the field, hit the outside of the post with a slightly deflected shot. PSG came closer to a “lucky punch”: in the 89th minute, a shot by Vitinha whizzed just over the crossbar, and seconds before the end of regulation time, Bradley Barcola was pushed off course on his way toward the goal.