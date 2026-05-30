Gall in new realms:
“Dangerous, but I kept hearing my name”
Felix Gall is on the verge of the biggest success of his career at the Giro d’Italia. On Saturday, numerous fans lining the route gave him a boost. “A little dangerous,” Gall summed up, though he was delighted to see “family, friends, and many familiar faces”: “I kept hearing my name. That was extremely cool.”
Gall emphasized that he is well aware of his performance over the past three weeks. But he won’t be able to truly enjoy it until “the next few days, when I get a chance to relax a bit.”
:A Great Promise for the FutureWith his first podium finish at a Grand Tour—which has been practically confirmed since Saturday—Gall has broken into new territory. With his brilliant performance in Italy, the East Tyrolean surpassed his fifth-place finish at the 2025 Tour de France. The 28-year-old’s second-place finish behind top star Jonas Vingegaard is also a promising sign for the future. This year, he still has a chance to shine on the big stage at the Vuelta. He plans to take the next step at the Tour in 2027.
During the three weeks of the Giro, Gall once again impressed with his climbing skills following ideal preparation in altitude training. He also remained cool-headed in critical situations, demonstrated strong nerves, and could always rely on his Decathlon teammates. With the exception of two-time Tour champion Vingegaard, Gall outshone all his competitors.
’sHistoric AchievementHis confidently secured podium finish at the second-most important stage race is not only outstanding for him, but from a historical perspective for Austria as well. For until now, only once—in 1957, when Adolf Christian finished third in the Tour de France—had an Austrian rider stood on the podium of a Grand Tour. At the Giro, no Austrian had ever finished better than fifth.
Stage 20 Gemona, Italy – Piancavallo, Italy (200.00 km):
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) – Team Visma 5:03:55 hrs.
2. Felix Gall (Austria) – Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 1:15 min.
3. Jai Hindley (Australia) – Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
4. Derek Gee-West (Canada) – Lidl-Trek
5. Thymen Arensman (Netherlands) – Netcompany Ineos + 1:19
6. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) – Netcompany Ineos + 1:25
7. Afonso Eulalio (Portugal) – Bahrain Victorious + 2:03
8. Damiano Caruso (Italy) – Bahrain Victorious + 2:13
9. Michael Storer (Australia) – Tudor Pro Cycling Team
10. Davide Piganzoli (Italy) – Team Visma
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