“Dangerous, but I kept hearing my name”



:A Great Promise for the FutureWith his first podium finish at a Grand Tour—which has been practically confirmed since Saturday—Gall has broken into new territory. With his brilliant performance in Italy, the East Tyrolean surpassed his fifth-place finish at the 2025 Tour de France. The 28-year-old’s second-place finish behind top star Jonas Vingegaard is also a promising sign for the future. This year, he still has a chance to shine on the big stage at the Vuelta. He plans to take the next step at the Tour in 2027.