LIVE NOW: PSG vs. Arsenal – who will win?

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It’s almost as if two different worlds of soccer are colliding today at Budapest’s Puskas Arena in the Champions League Final. On one side is the confident, polished defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which has long established itself as a new European powerhouse. On the other side is a resurgent Arsenal, which has virtually celebrated a resurrection under Mikel Arteta and now dreams of a historic victory.
PSG could become only the second team after Real Madrid to successfully defend the title since the new format was introduced in 1992. Last year, the Parisians eliminated Arsenal in the semifinals and humiliated Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. The squad led by Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, who has recently been struggling with injury, is also the favorite in this final. “They were terrifying last year, and they still are this year,” warned Arsenal defender William Saliba.
This role as favorites is also reflected off the field: PSG is relying on lavish, visually striking content to fuel the excitement ahead of the final and build it to a fever pitch. For instance, an AI-generated image shows the massive PSG fleet on the Seine, setting off for Budapest under the golden evening sky and not far from the Eiffel Tower. “We all know what’s coming: It’s the most important game of the season. We can etch our names even deeper into the history of the club, of Paris Saint-Germain, and even of French soccer,” explained Lucas Hernandez.
Gunners aim to “reach the next level”
Arsenal recently experienced two emotional highlights. First, when the North Londoners clinched their first league title in 22 years from the comfort of their sofas. And a few days later at the massive celebration around the Emirates Stadium. “We’ve raised our standards, but now we have to reach the next level,” demanded Coach Arteta, “we have to go there and win the Champions League—that’s perfectly clear to us.” A historic first Premier League title would not only be the absolute crowning achievement of an already memorable season, but also further validation for Arteta. The 44-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners himself for many years, took over the English side in 2019 when they were at their lowest point. Arsenal was stagnating, and the squad resembled an expensive fiasco.
Arteta made decisive moves at the time, such as phasing out key players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. At the same time, he specifically brought in players like Declan Rice to inject personality and leadership into the team. Talents from the club’s own academy, such as Bukayo Saka, developed into top-tier players under his guidance. With the motto “Trust the process,” Arteta has focused on continuous development over the years, prioritizing efficiency over aesthetically pleasing football. Defensive strength and set-piece prowess are among their weapons. “Many teams don’t give their coaches time. Mikel Arteta had the time,” club legend Thierry Henry stated in “Sport Bild.”
Offensive spectacle meets defensive bulwark
Arsenal owes its path to the final to a solid defense. In 14 games, the English side conceded just six goals. “We have the best defense this season. And when you’re the best, you want to play against the best,” Saliba declared, issuing a challenge to France. Standing in their way is the Parisians’ formidable offensive firepower. In the Champions League, the French side has scored 44 goals. FC Barcelona has held the competition record since 1999/2000 with 45 goals. Liverpool did score 47 goals on its way to second place in 2018, but six of those came in the qualifying rounds and therefore do not count toward the official UEFA statistics.
The paths both teams took to Budapest could hardly have been more different. The English side dominated the group stage with eight wins in eight games. In the knockout round, they defeated Bayer Leverkusen (3-1), Sporting Lisbon (1-0), and Atlético Madrid (2-1). PSG, on the other hand, took the long way around. After finishing 11th in the group stage, the French side first had to go through an extra round in the playoffs against Monaco (5-4) before finally finding their rhythm. This was followed by commanding victories over Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as a dramatic semifinal against Bayern Munich, which they won 6-5 on aggregate after two legs.
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