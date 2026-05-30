LIVE NOW: PSG vs. Arsenal – who will win?

Gunners aim to “reach the next level”

Arsenal recently experienced two emotional highlights. First, when the North Londoners clinched their first league title in 22 years from the comfort of their sofas. And a few days later at the massive celebration around the Emirates Stadium. “We’ve raised our standards, but now we have to reach the next level,” demanded Coach Arteta, “we have to go there and win the Champions League—that’s perfectly clear to us.” A historic first Premier League title would not only be the absolute crowning achievement of an already memorable season, but also further validation for Arteta. The 44-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners himself for many years, took over the English side in 2019 when they were at their lowest point. Arsenal was stagnating, and the squad resembled an expensive fiasco.