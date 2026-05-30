Giro: Only a top star was faster! Gall shines

Decathlon rider Gall owed his fifth second-place finish in this 109th Giro—always behind Vingegaard (Visma)—to a display of sheer willpower in the finish, as he prevailed in the sprint against Australian Jai Hindley (Red Bull) and Derek Gee-West (Lidl) from Canada in the final meters after two grueling climbs. Only Vingegaard was out of reach for the 28-year-old. The two-time Tour de France winner pulled away in the final kilometers; Gall had to let him go and ultimately finished 1:15 behind.