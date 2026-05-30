Another top result
Giro: Only a top star was faster! Gall shines
Another outstanding performance by Felix Gall: Austria’s cycling hero was beaten only by top star Jonas Vingegaard on Saturday during the 20th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Ahead of the final stage, the Dane remains well ahead of Gall in the overall standings.
Professional cyclist Felix Gall is cycling toward his greatest success to date. On the 20th and penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo on Saturday, the East Tyrolean confidently defended his second place overall by finishing second on the day over 201 km and is expected to maintain this position as he crosses the finish line in Rome on Sunday. Australian Jai Hindley finished just behind Gall.
Decathlon rider Gall owed his fifth second-place finish in this 109th Giro—always behind Vingegaard (Visma)—to a display of sheer willpower in the finish, as he prevailed in the sprint against Australian Jai Hindley (Red Bull) and Derek Gee-West (Lidl) from Canada in the final meters after two grueling climbs. Only Vingegaard was out of reach for the 28-year-old. The two-time Tour de France winner pulled away in the final kilometers; Gall had to let him go and ultimately finished 1:15 behind.
At the finish line, the relief was clearly palpable. “The mental fatigue is immense; I was already very tense today,” said Gall.
Vingegaard on the verge of his first victory
Stage winner and overall leader Vingegaard was once again untouchable; the Dane is on the verge of his first Giro victory.
Stage 20 Gemona, Italy – Piancavallo, Italy (200.00 km):
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) - Team Visma 5:03:55 hrs.
2. Felix Gall (Austria) – Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 1:15 min.
3. Jai Hindley (Australia) – Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
4. Derek Gee-West (Canada) – Lidl-Trek
5. Thymen Arensman (Netherlands) – Netcompany Ineos + 1:19
6. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) – Netcompany Ineos + 1:25
7. Afonso Eulalio (Portugal) – Bahrain Victorious + 2:03
8. Damiano Caruso (Italy) – Bahrain Victorious + 2:13
9. Michael Storer (Australia) – Tudor Pro Cycling Team
10. Davide Piganzoli (Italy) – Team Visma
General Classification, Standings after Stage 20:
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) – Team Visma 80:17:01 hrs.
2. Felix Gall (Austria) – Decathlon CMA CGM Team + 5:22 min.
3. Jai Hindley (Australia) – Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe + 6:25
4. Thymen Arensman (Netherlands) – Netcompany Ineos + 7:05
5. Derek Gee-West (Canada) – Lidl-Trek + 7:56
6. Afonso Eulalio (Portugal) – Bahrain Victorious + 9:39
7. Michael Storer (Australia) – Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 10:13
8. Davide Piganzoli (Italy) – Team Visma + 10:52
9. Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) – Netcompany Ineos + 11:24
10. Damiano Caruso (Italy) – Bahrain Victorious + 12:54
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