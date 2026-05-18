Cancellation! ÖFB’s final warm-up match before the World Cup scrapped

No venue found

According to ÖFB Managing Director Bernhard Neuhold, an agreement could not be reached with the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena as the venue for economic reasons. The search for an alternative venue in the Los Angeles area was unsuccessful, and the team wanted to avoid a long trip. Since the ÖFB is actually obligated to play two international matches in the immediate run-up to the World Cup due to centralized marketing, they had to request cancellation from rights holders UEFA and ORF—and received the green light.