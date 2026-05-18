Opponent withdraws
Cancellation! ÖFB’s final warm-up match before the World Cup scrapped
Shortly before the World Cup, there’s a change in the ÖFB team’s schedule! The originally planned friendly against Guatemala will not take place. Despite a valid contract, the opponent unexpectedly withdrew.
Austria’s national soccer team will not, after all, play an international match against Guatemala as its final World Cup warm-up. As the ÖFB announced on Monday, the showdown with the Central Americans, scheduled for June 11 (6:00 a.m. CEST) in the Los Angeles area, has been canceled without replacement. This means the dress rehearsal for the World Cup in North America will now take place on June 1 at Vienna’s Happel Stadium against Tunisia. To date, 27,500 tickets have been sold for this match.
No venue found
According to ÖFB Managing Director Bernhard Neuhold, an agreement could not be reached with the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena as the venue for economic reasons. The search for an alternative venue in the Los Angeles area was unsuccessful, and the team wanted to avoid a long trip. Since the ÖFB is actually obligated to play two international matches in the immediate run-up to the World Cup due to centralized marketing, they had to request cancellation from rights holders UEFA and ORF—and received the green light.
However, the now-canceled international match must be rescheduled for a later date; according to Neuhold, this is expected to be before the 2028 European Championship. Head coach Ralf Rangnick took the cancellation in stride, as Neuhold reported. “For him, it wasn’t an issue at all. He took note of it and agreed immediately.” On the day originally reserved for the Guatemala match, the ÖFB squad will now hold a training session at the World Cup base camp in Santa Barbara.
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