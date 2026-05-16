It's not "Puma"
New Mysteries in the Crime Case of a Killed Cat in Tyrol
The controversy surrounding the horrific animal cruelty in Brixen im Thale (Tyrol), where four young men brutally beat a cat to death, continues to escalate. However, contrary to widespread belief, the animal in question is not the cat “Puma.” And there is a wild twist to the story.
Thomas T., a 30-year-old from Brixen whose cat had run away a few months ago, had already resigned himself to the fact that the animal that had been so horribly abused and killed was his cat “Puma.” The municipality of Brixen also posted the name “Puma” on social media.
Confirmation from the police
But now the bombshell: The police contacted T. and informed him that the dead cat was definitely not “Puma.” A police spokesperson also confirmed this to the “Krone.” The criminal investigation had conclusively established this.
Did the cat run up to the suspects?
According to reports, the male cat of unknown origin, which was later killed, had wandered up to the suspects some time ago. And then things get particularly mysterious: The Tyroleans reportedly took the cat to the vet to have it neutered. And here lies the difference: “Puma” had already been neutered for years.
Neutered first, then killed in agony?
Why the suspects first took the poor creature to the vet and later abused and brutally killed it remains unclear. They justify the act by claiming that the cat had been hit by a car and they wanted to “put it out of its misery.” The police investigation is ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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