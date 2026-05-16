LIVE: Relegation battle! Blau-Weiß Linz vs. GAK

The Graz team has a three-point cushion above the bottom of the table, but would definitely finish last in the event of a tie, as their point total after the regular season was not rounded down, unlike those of Altach, WSG, and BWL. The visitors are determined to avoid this scenario and are taking a cue from the last two head-to-head matches, which the Athletiker won 3-1 and 2-1, respectively, in Graz. “The players seem very focused and concentrated and are heading into the trip with a very good feeling because they know we’ve won the last two games against them,” said GAK coach Ferdinand Feldhofer.