Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: Relegation battle! Blau-Weiß Linz vs. GAK
Matchday 32, the final matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga. Blau-Weiß Linz faces GAK. We’re reporting live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 0–1.
Here is the live ticker:
The Graz team has a three-point cushion above the bottom of the table, but would definitely finish last in the event of a tie, as their point total after the regular season was not rounded down, unlike those of Altach, WSG, and BWL. The visitors are determined to avoid this scenario and are taking a cue from the last two head-to-head matches, which the Athletiker won 3-1 and 2-1, respectively, in Graz. “The players seem very focused and concentrated and are heading into the trip with a very good feeling because they know we’ve won the last two games against them,” said GAK coach Ferdinand Feldhofer.
“Keep a cool head”
In the first meeting of the season in Linz, however, the Blue-Whites prevailed 3-0. Just like then, more than 5,000 supporters, including 700 GAK fans, will create a lively atmosphere. “The stadium will be buzzing, both in the home and away sections, but we know the situation from last season. Our task will be to radiate calm and keep a cool head regardless,” explained GAK sporting director Tino Wawra, who has a background in business administration. He is also wary of Linz’s home form. With four wins in four games and a goal difference of 14-2, their home record in the “lower playoff” couldn’t have been better.
“We’ve basically had to win every game so far just to stay in the race, so this situation is nothing new for us,” emphasized Blau-Weiß coach Michael Köllner. The German is eagerly anticipating the “showdown game.” “They’ve already started singing our funeral dirge; we were already half-buried, but we’re still here and we’ll get it done tomorrow.” The “euphoric crowd” will be a key factor on the way there. Graz’s current situation could also work in the home team’s favor. “Playing for a draw is always difficult,” said Köllner, who at least didn’t rule out staying on as coach in the 2nd Division.
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