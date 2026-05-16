“Family dishonored”: Daughter (15) nearly killed

The pizza chef tried more than a dozen times to stab his own daughter—who was already lying on the ground screaming—in the upper body, neck, and head. He stabbed so hard that the blade actually broke off. “You’ve disgraced our family, and you think I’m just going to let you get away with this?” the Afghan man, who has lived in Austria since 2004, is reported to have shouted. The girl survived only because passersby called a doctor from a nearby clinic.