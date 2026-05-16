Pizza Chef Charged
“Family dishonored”: Daughter (15) nearly killed
The 51-year-old pizza chef has been in Austria for over 20 years—but the Afghan man apparently hasn’t adopted Austrian values. When his 15-year-old daughter announced she had a boyfriend, he lost his temper. And stabbed the girl more than a dozen times. He will stand trial in Vienna next Tuesday on charges of attempted murder.
A 15-year-old girl nearly paid with her life for falling in love for the first time. The girl was in her first relationship with a boy her age of Romanian descent—it should have been the most normal thing in the world. Not in the eyes of her Afghan family.
“Girls are not allowed to decide for themselves”
It is hard to comprehend what is written in the prosecutor’s indictment: “The grandparents found out about the relationship and said the girl was not allowed to decide for herself whom she wanted to marry; she had been promised to a 22-year-old Afghan man in their home country.” Something the 15-year-old, however, firmly rejected when speaking to her family.
“You’ve disgraced our family, and you think I’m just going to let you get away with it?”
Vater während er auf Tochter (15) einstach
Her father then committed an unimaginable act, for which he must stand trial before a jury at the Vienna Regional Court on May 19. First, he announced his intention to kill his daughter’s boyfriend, then stormed out of the apartment on November 24 of last year. But he returned empty-handed. When the 15-year-old made a courageous decision to go to the police, the situation escalated completely. The 51-year-old followed her with a kitchen knife—and stabbed her in the open street.
The pizza chef tried more than a dozen times to stab his own daughter—who was already lying on the ground screaming—in the upper body, neck, and head. He stabbed so hard that the blade actually broke off. “You’ve disgraced our family, and you think I’m just going to let you get away with this?” the Afghan man, who has lived in Austria since 2004, is reported to have shouted. The girl survived only because passersby called a doctor from a nearby clinic.
Shocking statement to police
According to the prosecution, he eventually told the police, in essence: “It was me. I stabbed her with the knife. I’m in the right. My daughter has a boyfriend.” Forensic psychiatrist Peter Hofmann concluded in the preliminary investigation that the defendant comes from a “conservative Afghan background.” “The defendant apparently felt his patriarchal leadership role was being challenged.”
However, the past six months in pretrial detention appear to have led the Afghan man to reconsider his position. His defense attorney, Peter Philipp, told the “Krone”: “My client will make a full confession.” He faces up to life in prison for attempted murder. His 15-year-old daughter is scheduled to testify in person at the trial next Tuesday.
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