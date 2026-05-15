Student Has a Crush on His Teacher
Teacher Pregnant: Police Meet with Silence
This “Krone” story has caused a stir. The State Criminal Police Office is now investigating the sensitive affair between a Viennese kindergarten teacher and a 14-year-old student.
As reported, a young kindergarten teacher at one of the city’s approximately 15 educational campuses became pregnant following a secret affair with a 14-year-old student. However, she lost the unborn baby. In addition to the Department of Education and the Child and Youth Welfare Services, District 11, other agencies are now involved in this sensitive case.
Abuse or not?
For instance, the State Criminal Police Office, which is investigating. According to spokesperson Nina Bussek, following an initial complaint, the District Attorney’s Office “currently sees no initial suspicion.” The possibility of abuse of authority is being considered—legally a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in prison. But things could get even worse for the young woman.
Because if the student was only 13 years old at the start of the fateful affair—and thus a minor—this could constitute a felony rather than a misdemeanor: depending on the severity of the offense, sexual abuse carries a sentence of up to five or even ten years in prison.
Colleagues offer no help to the police
According to reports, the coworkers of the preschool teacher—who is in love with a teenager more than ten years her junior—have so far been of virtually no help to the investigation.
During initial questioning, the police encountered a wall of silence. The kindergarten staff reportedly invoked, without exception, the duty of confidentiality applicable to public service. According to the Federal Constitutional Law, this applies to all information that has come to their knowledge through their official duties. In this explosive investigation, the suspense continues...
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