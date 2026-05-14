Killers Turned Themselves In
Four young Tyroleans confess to cruel killing of a cat
That brutal video, which caused outrage far beyond Tyrol, now has a follow-up: Four young men voluntarily turned themselves in to the police on Thursday and confessed to the cruel killing of a cat. According to law enforcement, the suspects appeared “remorseful.”
A disturbing cell phone video showed several men in Tyrol initially attempting to kill a small cat with a bolt gun. When the severely injured animal was still alive and twitching afterward, one of the men beat the cat with a snow shovel—accompanied by laughter and tasteless comments.
Two teenagers filed a complaint
The investigation was set in motion by two teenagers from the Kitzbühel district. They had received the video on May 2 via a messaging service and immediately filed a report with the police in Fieberbrunn. The officers secured the incriminating material and launched a comprehensive investigation.
Something like this must not go unpunished!
Eine Frau in den sozialen Medien
This ultimately led to four Austrians aged between 16 and 24. According to the police, the incident is said to have taken place as early as April 30 on a gravel lot in Brixen im Thale.
Confession made
On Thursday, the four suspects, whose names were already known, finally turned themselves in at the police station in Westendorf. “During the subsequent questioning, they confessed and expressed remorse,” the police stated.
Motives for the crime still unclear
The young men are now being charged with animal cruelty by the Innsbruck District Attorney’s Office. Further details regarding possible motives are not yet known.
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