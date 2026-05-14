Yikes! Swarovski & Ostrowski cause total chaos

“Bangaranga!”

After the more than bizarre opening, today’s ESC acts got underway. After a four-year hiatus, Bulgaria returned to the ESC—and how! Dara’s quirky anthem “Bangaranga” is a wild mix of K-pop and Balkan pop, but it somehow put everyone in a good mood to kick off the second semifinal.

With Azerbaijan’s Jiva, this year saw a James Bond ballad meet the Song Contest. Great voice, little fanfare on stage—will that be enough for the final?