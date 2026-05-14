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Yikes! Swarovski & Ostrowski cause total chaos

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14.05.2026 20:50
Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski opened the second semifinal of the Song Contest with a ...
Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski opened the second semifinal of the Song Contest with a chaotic performance of “Wasted Love.”(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Von Daniela Altenweisl

After a colorful first semifinal on Tuesday, the excitement is building again tonight. And this time, it’s for Austria too! Because our local hero Cosmó gets to fire up Song Contest fans for the first time with his “Tanzschein”—albeit outside of the competition. How will he fare, and which acts will make it to the grand final on Saturday? krone.at will be there live for you all evening!

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The second ESC evening opened—gasp—surprisingly not at all with JJ’s “Wasted Love,” but with Michael Ostrowski and some pretty off-key notes.

And then there was Victoria Swarovski, who didn’t exactly do any better, got soaking wet, and ended up having to pull out a life jacket. What a huge mess!

Michael Ostrowski and Victoria Swarovski gave JJ’s “Wasted Love” a try. More bad than good...
Michael Ostrowski and Victoria Swarovski gave JJ’s “Wasted Love” a try. More bad than good...(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski opened the second semifinal of the Song Contest with a ...
Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski opened the second semifinal of the Song Contest with a chaotic “Wasted Love” performance.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

And the ESC fans? After this opening, they were somewhere between shock and amusement, as the comments on X prove.

“Bangaranga!”
After the more than bizarre opening, today’s ESC acts got underway. After a four-year hiatus, Bulgaria returned to the ESC—and how! Dara’s quirky anthem “Bangaranga” is a wild mix of K-pop and Balkan pop, but it somehow put everyone in a good mood to kick off the second semifinal.

With Azerbaijan’s Jiva, this year saw a James Bond ballad meet the Song Contest. Great voice, little fanfare on stage—will that be enough for the final?

Fancy a little “Bangaranga”? You can listen to it here:

Please don’t gag!
Romania’s entry this year isn’t without controversy: Alexandra Căpitănescu, sporting a dominatrix look, sang, “Choke me!”—which, of course, was meant only metaphorically. The song is meant to represent emotional overwhelm—don’t take it literally, Romania’s defense team said in the run-up to the contest.

Feel-good pop came this year from Luxembourg’s Eurovision fairy Eva Marija. She not only sang “Mother Nature,” but also let butterflies fly on stage. Oh, how lovely!

Click through the photos of the ESC acts here:

Bulgaria’s Dara set a cheerful mood right at the start of the second semifinal.
Bulgaria’s Dara set a cheerful mood right at the start of the second semifinal.(Bild: AFP/RADEK MICA)
Jiva went with a Bond anthem for Azerbaijan.
Jiva went with a Bond anthem for Azerbaijan.(Bild: AFP/RADEK MICA)
Romania’s Alexandra Căpitănescu sang “Choke Me.”
Romania’s Alexandra Căpitănescu sang “Choke Me.”(Bild: AFP/RADEK MICA)
ESC fairy Eva Marija from Luxembourg went with feel-good pop.
ESC fairy Eva Marija from Luxembourg went with feel-good pop.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

The Czech Republic sent Daniel Žižka into the competition this year with his ballad “Crossroads.” And after a quiet start, the pop song ended up delivering a real surprise.

Daniel Žižka from the Czech Republic delivered a musical surprise.
Daniel Žižka from the Czech Republic delivered a musical surprise.(Bild: EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

Pathos from France
Competing outside the main competition on tonight’s semifinal, France’s Monroe took the stage with her song “Regarde!” Pop, a touch of chanson, a touch of opera—and plenty of pathos. The audience loved it!

Monroe from France had the chance to present her song “Regarde” on Thursday.
Monroe from France had the chance to present her song “Regarde” on Thursday.(Bild: AFP/RADEK MICA)

Alarm over Italy’s Sal Da Vinci
Even before the second semifinal on Thursday evening, there was already concern about Italy’s Sal Da Vinci, who had already performed his song “Per Sempre Si” in the first semifinal on Tuesday. On Thursday, however, the Italian canceled a last-minute appearance at the Eurofan House in Vienna. What was behind it? Unclear!

Fans feared that health issues might be the reason and that Sal Da Vinci’s appearance in Saturday’s grand final might be in jeopardy. But there was a small sigh of relief in the afternoon when the 57-year-old surprisingly took the stage at the planned gig in the Eurovision Village at City Hall. That gives hope for Saturday!

Sal Da Vinci performed his song “Per Sempre Si” in the first semifinal on Tuesday. On Thursday, ...
Sal Da Vinci performed his song “Per Sempre Si” in the first semifinal on Tuesday. On Thursday, the 57-year-old caused a stir with a last-minute cancellation.(Bild: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ)

A boost for the final?
But today will be especially exciting for all Cosmó fans. Will our Eurovision star master his baptism by fire on the big stage and get the fans dancing in the Stadthalle? After all, the first performance—which is out of competition—is also seen as the first barometer for the final.

Who’s ready for the second semifinal? Cosmó already got the crowd going on Instagram beforehand:

A little positive momentum for Saturday certainly wouldn’t hurt Cosmó. If the betting odds are anything to go by, things are looking rather bleak for our likable Eurovision candidate this year. Currently, “Tanzschein” is ranked second to last.

JJ advises Cosmó to have fun!
Last year’s winner JJ will also be presenting his new song “Unknown” in the second semifinal. Is he nervous? “It feels completely different from last year. Back then I was really nervous; now I don’t have to win again, so I’m a bit more relaxed,” he smiled. 

JJ will present his new single in the second semifinal and advises Cosmó to enjoy his Eurovision ...
JJ will present his new single in the second semifinal and advises Cosmó to enjoy his Eurovision adventure to the fullest.(Bild: EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

What advice does JJ have for his successor, Cosmó? Just have a lot of fun! “I’ll be rooting for him and try to always be there for him. He should take a deep breath and not be too nervous. The rehearsals looked great—he’s sure to put on a good show!”

Fans are also celebrating at Rathausplatz
And for those who didn’t manage to snag one of the coveted tickets for the second semifinal, there was another chance today to get a taste of the Eurovision atmosphere at the public viewing event on Rathausplatz.

Cosmó fans arrived before the second semifinal to snag a good spot at the public viewing.
Cosmó fans arrived before the second semifinal to snag a good spot at the public viewing.(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Miriana Conte was already getting the crowd going at City Hall Square in the afternoon.
Miriana Conte was already getting the crowd going at City Hall Square in the afternoon.(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
These fans didn’t let the bad weather dampen their spirits on Thursday.
These fans didn’t let the bad weather dampen their spirits on Thursday.(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Rain? No problem for the Eurovision fans!
Rain? No problem for the Eurovision fans!(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

Very few let the bad weather dampen their spirits. The party in front of City Hall helped keep the mood up—featuring, among others, Miriana Conte, who represented Malta at last year’s Song Contest.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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