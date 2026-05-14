Nail-biting until the very end
Promotion! Austria Lustenau wins a nail-biter
Austria Lustenau has secured the 2nd Division title and, with it, promotion to the Bundesliga. In a thrilling showdown on the final matchday, a 2-1 victory over Amstetten was enough for the Vorarlberg side. Rival St. Pölten managed a must-win victory against Wels, but in the end had to settle for second place. They had held out hope until the very last minute.
Austria Lustenau clinched the championship title in the 2nd Football League in the final round and will be promoted to the Bundesliga. The Vorarlberg side defeated Amstetten 2-1 on Thursday at the Sun Minimeal Arena, securing their return to the top flight, where they will play their sixth season in 2026/27. A 1-0 win for St. Pölten over Wels was no longer enough; SKN remained one point behind Lustenau. Admira finished third thanks to a 1-0 win over FAC.
In contrast to their recent 2-2 draw at Austria Salzburg, Lustenau got off to a strong start in their second “title decider.” The hosts dictated the play, and Amstetten goalkeeper Tiago Estevao was able to prevent the 0-1 score on a shot by Lenn Jastremski (15th minute). The second big chance then led to a deserved lead. Mohamed-Amine Bouchenna, who had moved into the starting lineup, played a pass into the path of Jack Lahne, who finished coolly (23'). It was the 24-year-old Zambian striker’s ninth goal of the season.
Controversial Calls
The fact that the lead wasn’t greater was also due to referee Arnes Talic. After controversial challenges by Felix Köchl and Estevao, respectively, against Lustenau’s Mame Wade in the penalty area, the whistle remained silent. But the same was true on the other side when Pius Grabher handled the ball in his own penalty area. After the restart, Lustenau suffered a quick shock. A free kick by Joshua Steiger bounced off the crossbar back into the field, and Niklas Pertlwieser (48') headed it in to tie the game.
However, the home side didn’t start to panic just yet, partly because a penalty was finally awarded in the third controversial situation in the penalty area. Captain Lukas Deinhofer had brought down Bouchenna, and the 24-year-old Frenchman Sacha Delaye (64’) converted with a low shot down the middle for his second goal of the season and Lustenau’s renewed lead. After that, coach Markus Mader’s team comfortably held on to their lead until the final whistle.
No Happy Ending at NV Arena
In St. Pölten, Cem Sekerlioglu and Marc Stendera were honored before the match as the best coach and player of the season, respectively. Neither could have been satisfied with the action on the field before halftime, as both sides waited in vain for clear-cut chances. The good atmosphere in the stands of the NV Arena, filled with 4,582 spectators, soon faded—likely due to the action on the field but also because of Lustenau’s lead in the parallel match. Even after the break, the players on the field offered little to get excited about.
The SKN fans still had a reason to cheer, though. Nicolas Keckeisen fouled Marco Hausjell in the penalty area, and Stendera (71') converted the penalty kick. His eleventh goal of the season didn’t change anything in the promotion race, especially since nothing else happened in Lustenau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.