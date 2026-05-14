Promotion! Austria Lustenau wins a nail-biter

No Happy Ending at NV Arena

In St. Pölten, Cem Sekerlioglu and Marc Stendera were honored before the match as the best coach and player of the season, respectively. Neither could have been satisfied with the action on the field before halftime, as both sides waited in vain for clear-cut chances. The good atmosphere in the stands of the NV Arena, filled with 4,582 spectators, soon faded—likely due to the action on the field but also because of Lustenau’s lead in the parallel match. Even after the break, the players on the field offered little to get excited about.