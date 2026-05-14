Family support workers issue warning following tragedy involving seven-year-old

Many questions in the case of the neglected child

Meanwhile, the investigation into the gross neglect of the seven-year-old from the Tyrolean Oberland continues. Many questions remain unanswered, many of which are also being asked by users on krone.at. How could it have come to this? Did really no one else know about the girl’s suffering? Where were the grandparents, friends, acquaintances, neighbors? The parents will remain in pretrial detention at least until the next detention review in two weeks.