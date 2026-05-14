“Austerity Measures Are Hitting Children”
Family support workers issue warning following tragedy involving seven-year-old
Following the severe neglect of a seven-year-old girl in Tyrol, the director of a family support center is warning against the austerity measures already underway. “Prevention must not suffer,” she urges in light of the cuts to service hours. Many questions remain unanswered regarding this shocking case.
Teenage drug deaths, early criminality, or now the horrific case of the gross neglect of a seven-year-old in the Tyrolean Oberland—here, families need outside support.
Isabel Genelin is the managing director of Familiaris GmbH, which provides mobile intensive support for families. It is a so-called service provider that operates on behalf of the state’s child and youth welfare services. “The budget cuts in the system are making it increasingly difficult to provide care,” she says, using the shocking case as an opportunity to issue a call for help.
Six hours a week in the past, now half that
And she gives an example: “Whereas six hours a week used to be approved for a family, today it’s often only two or three.” The state government decided in the two-year budget to make cuts here. “We protested against this and drew attention to the negative consequences,” says Genelin. Because a lack of preventive work will also increase follow-up costs—for example, when unresolved problems in families lead to children being placed in foster care.
How much more has to happen before those in charge finally realize that the consequences only become apparent when it’s already too late?
Isabel Genelin
Bild: zVg
Genelin highlights the importance of intensive support: it reduces juvenile crime, uncovers domestic violence and abuse, supports overwhelmed parents in their daily lives, and helps with mental health issues. The head of Familiaris also points out that the consequences of budget cuts only become apparent once it is already too late. “In the end, it is usually the most vulnerable members of our society—the children—who suffer.”
Many questions in the case of the neglected child
Meanwhile, the investigation into the gross neglect of the seven-year-old from the Tyrolean Oberland continues. Many questions remain unanswered, many of which are also being asked by users on krone.at. How could it have come to this? Did really no one else know about the girl’s suffering? Where were the grandparents, friends, acquaintances, neighbors? The parents will remain in pretrial detention at least until the next detention review in two weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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