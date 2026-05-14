VALIE EXPORT Dies Shortly Before Her 86th Birthday

“Raised in a Household of Women”

“Igrew up inwhat is known asa ‘householdof women,’”VALIE EXPORT once recounted in an APA interview about her early upbringing. “My mother was a war widow. We were three sisters, and our mother had to make a life for herself with her three girls. Her goal was for each of her daughters to be able to go to college so they could have a better start in life and earn their own money.” Like few others, VALIE EXPORT embodies the unity of social, artistic, and personal transformation.