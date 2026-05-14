Deep mourning for Tatar
A moment of silence, black armbands, and emotional words
Deep mourning for Alfred Tatar also surrounded the 2nd League match between his former club Vienna and SW Bregenz. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the former player, coach, and iconic expert. Additionally, the Viennese posted an emotional video. Sympathy throughout the Austrian soccer community is profound.
Tatar passed away at the age of 62. He lost his battle with ALS. The news has sparked deep sorrow and sympathy throughout the Austrian soccer community.
Things got particularly emotional on Thursday during the final home league match of his former club, Vienna. “Fredl, you will always be in our hearts,” the stadium announcer emphasized.
The historic club had already posted an emotional statement on Instagram. “We are losing a legend, a great soccer philosopher, and a friend,” it read. The team played the match against Bregenz wearing black armbands. There was also an emotional moment of silence for the club icon. The mood in the stadium was somber, but after the minute of silence ended, there was loud and sustained applause for Tatar.
Outpouring of Sympathy
Shortly before the match, Vienna also posted a video on Instagram featuring selected scenes from Tatar’s life and career with the Viennese club. The outpouring of sympathy has been widespread. Clubs, fans, and former teammates have expressed their shock at the news. “My boy, I am infinitely sad,” reacted Toni Polster, for example.
“Rest in peace, dear Fredl. Thank you for the many funny moments,” former soccer player Marc Janko also expressed his grief in a social media post. Sky presenter Marko Stankovic was also deeply moved and wrote: “THANK YOU for letting me get to know you. THANK YOU for your advice. THANK YOU for entertaining the audience with every comment. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING."
Special jersey for a good cause
Tatar had played for Vienna during Mario Kempes’s era, as well as for St. Pölten and Wiener Sport-Club. As a coach, he worked in Ried, at Admira, with Vienna, and in Mattersburg; he was also an assistant coach at Lok Moscow. On television, Tatar explained soccer to Austria in a humorous way for ten years.
Just last Tuesday, Vienna unveiled a special jersey for a good cause. “With this limited special edition, Vienna, together with Alfred Tatar, is supporting ALS research in the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis,” the announcement stated. It also highlighted Tatar’s distinctive sense of humor, such as when he described Vienna’s playing style in a TV interview as the “antithesis of Barcelona” and a “modern variation of brute-force soccer.”
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