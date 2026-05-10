LIVE: Will LASK clinch the title against Salzburg?

Nine days after their cup triumph, the next trophy is within LASK’s reach. The championship trophy would go to the Black-and-Whites at the sold-out Raiffeisen Arena in Linz if they beat Salzburg and Sturm doesn’t win in Hartberg, or with a draw if Hartberg beats the reigning champions. Coach Dietmar Kühbauer, who took over the team in early October when they were second-to-last in the standings, is urging his players to keep a cool head. “The guys have already been under a lot of stress. They need to stay cool, but also focused. At the end of the day, it’s still soccer. Being overly nervous isn’t helpful in soccer. I don’t want anyone to lose their cool and have to come up with something new,” explained the Burgenland native.