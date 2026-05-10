Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: Will LASK clinch the title against Salzburg?
Penultimate matchday in the Bundesliga! Will LASK clinch the championship today? The home game against Salzburg is underway; we’re reporting live (see live ticker below). The score is currently 0-0.
Here’s the live ticker:
Nine days after their cup triumph, the next trophy is within LASK’s reach. The championship trophy would go to the Black-and-Whites at the sold-out Raiffeisen Arena in Linz if they beat Salzburg and Sturm doesn’t win in Hartberg, or with a draw if Hartberg beats the reigning champions. Coach Dietmar Kühbauer, who took over the team in early October when they were second-to-last in the standings, is urging his players to keep a cool head. “The guys have already been under a lot of stress. They need to stay cool, but also focused. At the end of the day, it’s still soccer. Being overly nervous isn’t helpful in soccer. I don’t want anyone to lose their cool and have to come up with something new,” explained the Burgenland native.
He doesn’t want to see the score from the other match on the scoreboard. “It’s better that we concentrate on our own game. We have no influence over the match on the other field; we’re fully focused on our own,” he emphasized. The Linz team is the best in the championship group and also defeated Salzburg on the road a month ago thanks to a goal in the 95th minute. “It will be a similar game,” Kühbauer believes. “These are two teams that want and need the win.”
Because if the Red Bulls don’t win, the former serial champions would be out of the title race even before the final round. The Salzburg team is therefore traveling to Linz “to win the game there and thus turn a two-horse race for the championship into a three-way race. “That’s what’s in our hands, and to achieve that, we have to give everything—and I mean absolutely everything—over the course of those 90 minutes,” said coach Daniel Beichler. He spoke of a “LASK in very strong form” and highlighted the work of his counterpart: “Since Didi Kühbauer became their coach, they’ve improved significantly, play very solidly overall, and have consequently earned the most points since then.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.