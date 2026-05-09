Quad riders had to flee from hail on the Gaberl

“The quad group set out in sunny weather and then got caught in the middle of the thunderstorm,” says Thomas Gauss, the operator of the Gaberl ski lifts. The quads, which had been parked in front of the Gaberlhaus, were covered in a layer of hailstones several centimeters thick. In nearby Köflach and Voitsberg, too, the heavens opened, and the fire department had to respond to flooding incidents.

At times, the Styrian capital felt like the end of the world. It poured buckets, with lightning and thunder continuing throughout the afternoon, save for brief breaks.