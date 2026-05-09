AUA: Higher Ticket Prices, New Fare Without Carry-On Baggage

“If you want to bring a trolley, it has to be worth it to you”

The airline’s CEO defended the offer on “Ö1-Mittagsjournal” on Saturday. This expands the range of options at the lower end, Mann said: “Anyone who wants to bring a trolley and says it’s worth it to them can, of course, continue to do so.” This would also keep AUA ranked higher on comparison sites, which are mostly price-oriented. And the low-cost share in Vienna is between 25 and 30 percent.