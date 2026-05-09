Kremlin reacts angrily
Zelenskyy “allows” military parade: “Silly joke”
Amid massive security measures, the grand military parade marking the Soviet Union’s Victory Day over Nazi Germany began on Saturday in Moscow’s Red Square. A decree “authorizing” the event by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is sparking debate.
On Friday, Zelenskyy issued a decree “permitting” the Russian military parade in Moscow marking Victory Day over Nazi Germany. He also assured that no weapons would be pointed at Red Square. “I hereby order: to permit the holding of a parade in the city of Moscow on May 9, 2026.” Red Square will be excluded from the planned deployment of Ukrainian weapons.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the decree on Saturday as a “stupid joke.” Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had stated that he had convinced Russia and Ukraine to agree to a three-day ceasefire effective Saturday. This would include the suspension of all hostilities and the exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.
Post by Zelenskyy on X:
Kremlin: Russia is proud of Victory Day
Peskov described Zelenskyy’s behavior as a “great misfortune” for him. Victory Day is celebrated in much of the former Soviet Union as a “day of pride with tears” in the eyes.
Putin is delivering a speech marking the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, as the Soviet part of World War II is officially called. The only guest from the European Union in Moscow is Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is not attending the parade. Foreign journalists were disinvited in advance.
Images of the Victory Parade in Moscow:
“We don’t need permission”
So far, there have been no official reports of violations of this agreement, which is set to run through Monday. Peskov: “We don’t need permission from anyone to be proud of our Victory Day.”
Security situation is extremely tense
The parade is taking place without military equipment following massive Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days and weeks. Kremlin leader Putin is inspecting the march of thousands of soldiers—and delivering a speech. The security situation is tense. In many places, mobile internet access is blocked for the public.
Video of the Victory Parade:
The German Wehrmacht’s surrender on May 8, 1945, in Berlin occurred in Moscow in the early morning hours of May 9. That is why Russia always celebrates Victory Day on this date.
Putin confident of victory in the war in Ukraine
At the military parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Moscow’s army is winning the war of aggression against Ukraine that has been ongoing since February 2022. Speaking in a sharp tone on Red Square in Moscow, Putin said that the troops deployed in Ukraine today are inspired by the “generation of victors” from World War II. “They are standing up to an aggressive power that is armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc.”
Trump’s Envoys Arrive in Ukraine
Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian-led invasion for more than four years. Most recently, the U.S. had mediated in direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow. However, the negotiations have recently been on hold, partly because the U.S. is distracted by the war in Iran. Following talks in the U.S., Kyiv expects Trump’s envoys to arrive in the coming weeks.
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