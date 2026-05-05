Champions League
LIVE: It’s underway! Who will advance to the final?
Arsenal or Atletico – who will advance to the Champions League final? The second leg is underway, and the score is currently 0-0. The first leg ended 1-1. We’re reporting live (see live ticker below).
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Arsenal feels the “momentum” is back on its side. Ahead of the Champions League semifinal second leg against Atlético Madrid, spirits in North London were soaring after a 3-0 win over Fulham over the weekend. On track to win its first Premier League title in 22 years, the team aims to secure its first Champions League final berth in 20 years in front of a home crowd today.
Atletico arrived on the island well-rested. Coach Diego Simeone rotated his lineup heavily in the 2-0 league win in Valencia; starting with goalkeeper Jan Oblak, the entire starting lineup from the first leg was given a rest. Julian Alvarez, who was substituted in the first leg due to an ankle injury, is reportedly fit again. The Argentine is one of the key players for the “Rojiblancos.” With 20 goals this season so far—ten of them in the Champions League—Arsenal is also said to have set its sights on the 26-year-old World Cup champion.
Speculation about Alvarez
Simeone remained unfazed by speculation about his star forward. “It’s normal that exceptional players like Julian are in demand at Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, or Barcelona,” said Atlético’s long-time coach. The buyout clause the club has included in Alvarez’s contract is 500 million euros. According to media reports, Atlético is said to be asking for at least 120 million euros for the striker, who was signed from Manchester City two years ago for 75 million euros.
If Alvarez is to secure Atletico’s ticket to the final in Budapest on May 30, Arsenal will be counting on the other penalty scorer from a week ago. Viktor Gyökeres has justified the 75 million euros Arsenal invested in him this season. The Swede has scored 21 goals in competitive matches so far; the last player to score more in a debut season with the Gunners was Alexis Sanchez in 2014/15 (25). Gyökeres scored twice against Fulham. “That gives him a boost and the team a lot of confidence,” said coach Mikel Arteta about the striker.
"A lot of energy" at the Gunners' "
" Overall, the Spanish coach was very satisfied with the performance. The performance "brought a lot of energy for the next game," Arteta said. Against Atlético, nothing less than "one of the most important games in the history of this stadium" awaits. Arsenal last reached the final in 2006, but lost 1-2 to FC Barcelona at the time.
Arsenal has recorded ten wins and three draws in the current Champions League campaign so far. Captain Martin Ødegaard and his teammates are thus the only team remaining undefeated. Atlético wants and needs to end this streak against the defensively strong Premier League leaders. Antoine Griezmann is expected to play a creative role once again. The 35-year-old Frenchman will leave Atlético for the U.S. at the end of the season and hopes to win one more major title with his long-time club before he goes. He expects nothing less than a “big game” at Emirates Stadium. “Whether at our home or at their stadium, it will be exciting until the very end. But that’s exactly what makes soccer so appealing,” said Griezmann.
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