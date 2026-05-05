LIVE: It’s underway! Who will advance to the final?

Arsenal has recorded ten wins and three draws in the current Champions League campaign so far. Captain Martin Ødegaard and his teammates are thus the only team remaining undefeated. Atlético wants and needs to end this streak against the defensively strong Premier League leaders. Antoine Griezmann is expected to play a creative role once again. The 35-year-old Frenchman will leave Atlético for the U.S. at the end of the season and hopes to win one more major title with his long-time club before he goes. He expects nothing less than a “big game” at Emirates Stadium. “Whether at our home or at their stadium, it will be exciting until the very end. But that’s exactly what makes soccer so appealing,” said Griezmann.