21 Years After the Crime: Indictment in the Kammerer Murder Case

Under Austrian law, there is no statute of limitations for murder.

The crime of murder is punishable by imprisonment for 10 to 20 years or life imprisonment.

A preliminary investigation that has already been discontinued may be resumed against a suspect if new facts or evidence come to light that, on their own or in conjunction with the remaining findings of the proceedings, appear sufficient to justify a conviction of the suspect.

Under the law, the public prosecutor’s office must file charges if a conviction is likely; otherwise, the proceedings must be discontinued. The presumption of innocence continues to apply despite the filing of charges.

Over the past nearly 21 years, possible suspicions have been repeatedly examined against various individuals. “However, based on all the investigative findings now available, there is concrete suspicion only against the defendant,” according to the public prosecutor’s office.