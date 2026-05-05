“Timmy” is “highly likely” dead

Where is the marine mammal?

It remains completely unclear where “Timmy” is currently located. The GPS transmitter is not providing location data as planned, said Karin Walter-Mommert, a donor to the private initiative behind the transport. As a result, it remains unknown whether the animal is swimming and in which direction. There are indications of vital signs, suggesting the whale might still be alive. However, there are significant doubts about this. A Danish marine biologist told “Bild”: “There is no commercially available GPS transmitter that can provide vital data on the whale—anyone who claims otherwise is not telling the truth.”